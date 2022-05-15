Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy hails Eurovision win as military regains ground in east

Bouyant after Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest with its song “Stefania,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed early Sunday that his country would do its best to one day host the competition in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.
Mariupol remains almost entirely in Russian hands aside from a few hundred Ukrainian fighters who continue to hold out in the city’s Azovstal steel plant. But elsewhere in Ukraine’s east, Zelenskyy, who met with a Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell Saturday, said in his late night video address that Ukraine’s forces had made progress.
Ukraine’s military also said that Russian forces were retreating from Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and in an intelligence briefing Sunday, Britain’s defense ministry said that Moscow’s offensive had “lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule.”
Here’s what else is going on:
- Ukraine crowned winner of 2022 Eurovision Song Contest
- Officials in Sweden are expected to announce a decision on whether to apply to join NATO
- Russian state media is using “spine-chilling rhetoric" to intimidate the West
Read full coverage of the war here.
Ukraine was crowned the winner Saturday of Eurovision Song Contest.
The contest tweeted the winner.
The Ukrainian band was the beneficiary of a last-minute wave of 439 votes from the television audience that put it in front.
Winning Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s “Stefania” was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother, but became an anthem for the war-torn country.
“Indeed, some stuff in here was written long before the war, and it was dedicated to my mother,” frontman Oleh Psiuk told The Associated Press.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow’s forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.
Ukraine’s general staff said the Russian forces were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk in order to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.”
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was “entering a new — long-term — phase of the war.”
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said Ukrainians were doing their “maximum” to drive out the invaders and that the outcome of the war would depend on support from Europe and other allies.