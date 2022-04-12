Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Fears for Mariupol as fighting set to escalate in the east

Russian-backed forces deny using chemical weapons in Mariupol, Interfax reports

Russian-backed separatist forces did not use chemical weapons in their attacks on Mariupol, a separatist commander has said, according to the Interfax news agency.

The assertions from separatist commander Eduard Basurin came after the British and Australian governments said they were investigating unconfirmed reports Russian forces may have used chemical agents while attacking Mariupol. NBC News has not been able to verify the reports.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that officials were working to verify the reports.

Malyar said that "according to preliminary data, it could have been phosphorus munitions" that were possibly used. NBC News could not verify that claim. The deputy defense minister said "official information" would be provided later.