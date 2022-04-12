Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Fears for Mariupol as fighting set to escalate in the east

With fighting in eastern Ukraine expected to intensify, the fate of Mariupol is once again in the spotlight.
Ukrainian forces have held out for weeks in the besieged port city, but fears are growing for the civilians trapped without basic supplies as Russian troops appear poised to mount a major new offensive. The strategic city’s beleaguered defenders have raised the prospect that Russian forces had used chemical weapons, an escalation the West has long feared but which remains unconfirmed.
- The British and Australian governments say they are investigating unconfirmed reports Russia may have used chemical agents in its attacks on Mariupol. NBC News could not verify the reports.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he takes the possibility of chemical weapons being used "as seriously as possible" and urges the West to send more weapons to help lift the siege.
- Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko has said that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the key port city since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of leaving “thousands” of mines behind in the north before pulling out of the region.
- Nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed for Tuesday, Ukraine says, including from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.
Russian-backed forces deny using chemical weapons in Mariupol, Interfax reports
Russian-backed separatist forces did not use chemical weapons in their attacks on Mariupol, a separatist commander has said, according to the Interfax news agency.
The assertions from separatist commander Eduard Basurin came after the British and Australian governments said they were investigating unconfirmed reports Russian forces may have used chemical agents while attacking Mariupol. NBC News has not been able to verify the reports.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that officials were working to verify the reports.
Malyar said that "according to preliminary data, it could have been phosphorus munitions" that were possibly used. NBC News could not verify that claim. The deputy defense minister said "official information" would be provided later.
Mariupol mayor says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the besieged port city
More than 10,000 civilians have died in Mariupol since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the mayor of the besieged port city has said.
Speaking with The Associated Press, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that bodies are now "carpeted through the streets" of the besieged city. He said that the death toll in Mariupol alone could surpass 20,000. NBC News was unable to independently verify the reported death toll.
More than 100,000 civilians remain trapped in an increasingly dire humanitarian situation in the strategic city as they continue to be blocked from access to water, heat, medicine and other essentials. Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of blocking attempted humanitarian convoys and hampering efforts to evacuate residents.
Fighting in eastern Ukraine to intensify in the weeks ahead, U.K. says
Fighting in eastern Ukraine is expected to intensify "over the next two to three weeks" as Russia continues to refocus its efforts there, the British defense ministry has said.
In an intelligence update Tuesday, it said Russian attacks remained focused on Ukrainian positions near Donetsk and Luhansk, with further fighting unfolding around Kherson and Mykolaiv.
It also noted a "renewed push" toward Kramatorsk, where a recent attack on a railway station left dozens of people dead. Russia has denied responsibility for the attack and has consistently denied targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine.
It said Russian forces have continued to withdraw from Belarus as they look to redeploy to support operations in eastern Ukraine.
Nearly half of the children in Ukraine face hunger, U.N. official says
Nearly half of the children who remain in Ukraine in the midst of a brutal war following Russia’s invasion are at risk of not having enough food, a UNICEF official said Monday.
Manuel Fontaine, the agency’s emergency programs director, gave the troubling statistic in a United Nations speech in which he also said that two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have been displaced.
“Of the 3.2 million children estimated to have remained in their homes, nearly half may be at risk of not having enough food,” he said. Children and families are under attack in the country, he said.
Fontaine said in a statement that “the war continues to be a nightmare for Ukraine’s children.” More than 11 million people have been displaced, either inside the country or forced to flee to neighboring countries, he said. Many are women and children.