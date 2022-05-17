Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Fighters evacuate Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant

Ukraine said the last defenders of Mariupol have completed their mission and are being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, where they have been holed up under bombardment for weeks.

The apparent surrender of the final stronghold in the key city would cede full control of Mariupol to Russia, ending the deadly battle for the besieged port that has come to symbolize the brutality of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

Here's what to know today:

The "Mariupol garrison has fulfilled its combat mission," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces say in a statement.

More than 260 of the most wounded fighters have already been evacuated from the sprawling steel plant.

Turkey raises objections to Sweden and Finland's NATO bids.

Read full coverage of the war here.