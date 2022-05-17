IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGEUpdated 42 minutes ago

Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Fighters evacuate Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant

The apparent surrender of the final stronghold in the key port city would cede full control of Mariupol to Russia.

G7 warns Russia-Ukraine war is stoking global food crisis

May 17, 202212:31
By NBC News

Ukraine said the last defenders of Mariupol have completed their mission and are being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, where they have been holed up under bombardment for weeks.

The apparent surrender of the final stronghold in the key city would cede full control of Mariupol to Russia, ending the deadly battle for the besieged port that has come to symbolize the brutality of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.


Here's what to know today:

  • The "Mariupol garrison has fulfilled its combat mission," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces say in a statement.
  • More than 260 of the most wounded fighters have already been evacuated from the sprawling steel plant.
  • Turkey raises objections to Sweden and Finland's NATO bids.

Read full coverage of the war here.

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Azovstal plant

Max Butterworth

42m ago / 8:15 AM UTC
DPR Russia Ukraine Military Operation
Russian-backed fighters escort a bus carrying wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol on Monday.Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik via AP

G7 warns Russia-Ukraine war is stoking global food crisis

58m ago / 8:00 AM UTC

May 17, 202212:31
NBC News