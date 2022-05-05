Russia-Ukraine war live updates: 'Bloody battles' rage inside Azovstal steel plant, last Mariupol holdout

Heavy fighting has been raging inside the Azovstal steel plant, where Mariupol's last defenders have been holding out for weeks.

One commander of the remaining Ukrainian troops said late Wednesday that Russian forces had broken into the sprawling site and "heavy, bloody battles" were being fought. Civilians remain trapped in the plant despite this week's successful evacuation, with Moscow vowing it would stop military activity on Thursday to allow more to make it out.

Gaining full control of Mariupol, the key port city, would mark a significant victory for the Kremlin as its eastern offensive struggles to make progress. In recent days Russian attacks have focused on striking infrastructure across the country in an apparent effort to disrupt the supply of Western weapons.

While stepping up their support for Kyiv, Ukraine's allies are also focused on how to punish Moscow and hinder its war effort. European Union countries will continue to discuss the bloc's proposed ban on Russian oil — a key source of funds for the Kremlin but also of energy for the continent.

