Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Finland's leaders back NATO bid

Less than three months since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war to take control of Ukraine and halt NATO's expansion near his country's borders, its Nordic neighbor, Finland, is set to join the Western military alliance. That takes place as Russia’s troops are being pushed back in some key areas in Ukraine.
Finland's president and prime minister jointly announced early Thursday their intention for the country to join NATO "without delay," a significant shift in policy that is expected to be followed by Sweden in the coming days. It is the latest setback for the Kremlin, and comes as the Russian military struggles to take full control of Mariupol while being hit by Ukrainian counterattacks in the northeast.
- Finland's leaders back NATO bid 'without delay'
- Sweden expected to follow suit in days
- Ukrainian forces reclaim territory around Kharkiv in north
Russian troops withdraw east to focus on Donbas
Ukrainian fighter trapped in Mariupol steel plant asks Elon Musk for help
One of the fighters holed up in a steelworks besieged by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has appealed to SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk to help evacuate them.
Many civilians were rescued from the sprawling Azovstal plant last week under an agreement with Russia, but no deal has been reached with Moscow on allowing out hundreds of fighters, some of whom are wounded, after weeks of bombardment.
“@elonmusk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive,” marine commander Serhiy Volina wrote on Twitter.
“Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint.”
Musk, the world’s richest man, owns rocket company SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, and is planning to buy Twitter. It was not immediately clear whether Musk had seen Volina’s tweet.
How Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy became a global phenomenon
He’s been described as heroic, inspirational and a “champion” for the democratic world.
Three months ago, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was an increasingly unpopular leader of one of Europe’s poorest countries. Today, he’s become a symbol of the battle between democracy and authoritarianism — one who continues to push the world to keep its attention on a war that has already killed thousands and has no easy end in sight.
At the outset of the war, as it became apparent Ukrainians were resisting the Russian military might against all odds, Zelenskyy became a hero not only for Ukrainians, but also for many in the West, who saw him as a fighter for freedom and the beleaguered liberal order.
“Many people in the West see that Ukrainians are not only defending their country, but democratic values and ideals as well,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, a political analyst and the head of the Ukrainian think tank Penta. “Zelenskyy has become a symbol of that fight.”
Estonia PM offers 'full support' to neighboring Finland's NATO bid
Ukrainian flags fly at national soccer game
Finland must make bid to join NATO ‘without delay,’ its leaders say
Finland’s leaders announced Thursday their intention for the country to join NATO “without delay,” a move that would bolster the Western military alliance’s strength in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and redraw Europe’s security map.
The Nordic nation, which shares an 810-mile border with Russia, is expected to be given rapid accession to join the alliance and neighboring Sweden looks set to follow with its own bid in the coming days.
“NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance,” President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement early Thursday.
Ukraine retakes areas near Kharkiv as Russian forces retreat east, U.K. says
Ukrainian forces have retaken some areas north of Kharkiv, where they continue counter-attacks as Russian forces retreat east, according to the ministry of defense in the U.K.
"Despite Russia's success in encircling Kharkiv in the initial stages of the conflict, it has reportedly withdrawn forces from the region to reorganize and replenish its forces following heavy losses," the ministry wrote. Russian forces have reportedly been pushed east of the Siverskyi Donets River.
Locals in some areas of the Kharkiv region that remain under occupation have been cut off from electricity, water and cellular service, the Ukrainian defense ministry said.
A cyberattack took down one of Russia’s largest video platforms for days
One of Russia’s largest video streaming websites was rendered inoperable for three days after it was the target of a cyberattack.
RuTube, designed as a Kremlin-friendly counterpart to YouTube, came back online Wednesday afternoon after it went dark Monday. RuTube said in messages on its official Telegram channel that it had been the target of the “largest cyberattack” it had ever seen.
The site still loads slowly, and it’s unclear when full service will be restored.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a near-constant stream of low-level cyberattacks on websites in both countries. Ukraine’s government has even given the “IT Army,” a group of so-called hacktivists, approval to launch almost daily attacks at targets it wants to overwhelm with web traffic.