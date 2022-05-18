Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO

Nordic neighbors Finland and Sweden jointly submitted their applications to join NATO on Wednesday, as Russia's war in Ukraine reshapes European security.

The boost to the Western military alliance — assuming Turkish objections to the pair joining can be overcome — is a major setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the global stage. It takes place even as his forces gain full control of the key port city of Mariupol after the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance surrendered.

Here’s what to know today:

NATO chief hails 'historic moment which we must seize," as he receives applications in Brussels.

Uncertainty surrounds fate of fighters who surrendered in Azovstal steel plant and were taken to Russian-controlled territory.

Ukraine wants to conduct a prisoner swap, but some figures in Russia have balked at the idea.

