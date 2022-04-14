Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russia evacuates flagship after suffering major damage in Black Sea blast

Ukrainian officials said their forces launched a successful missile attack on the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, forcing the crew to evacuate the vessel.

The Russian defense ministry said the Moskva warship had been "seriously damaged," but blamed the incident on a fire.

NBC News has been unable to verify what happened on the ship, but its loss could prove a significant setback in Russian forces' efforts in Ukraine's south and east, where a fierce battle for Mariupol is ongoing.

It comes as the United States is set to provide an additional $800 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine ahead of an expected major Russian offensive in the region. President Joe Biden announced the support package Wednesday after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said he was "sincerely grateful for the support."

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the damaged Russian flagship is the same one that infamously demanded the surrender of Ukrainian forces on Snake Island early in the invasion.

Russia has committed human rights abuses and broken international law in its invasion of Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has found.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said there is no chance at the moment for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine, as the United Nations had been seeking.