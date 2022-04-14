Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russia evacuates flagship after suffering major damage in Black Sea blast

Ukrainian officials said their forces launched a successful missile attack on the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, forcing the crew to evacuate the vessel.
The Russian defense ministry said the Moskva warship had been "seriously damaged," but blamed the incident on a fire.
NBC News has been unable to verify what happened on the ship, but its loss could prove a significant setback in Russian forces' efforts in Ukraine's south and east, where a fierce battle for Mariupol is ongoing.
It comes as the United States is set to provide an additional $800 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine ahead of an expected major Russian offensive in the region. President Joe Biden announced the support package Wednesday after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said he was "sincerely grateful for the support."
- Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the damaged Russian flagship is the same one that infamously demanded the surrender of Ukrainian forces on Snake Island early in the invasion.
- Russia has committed human rights abuses and broken international law in its invasion of Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has found.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said there is no chance at the moment for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine, as the United Nations had been seeking.
Nine humanitarian corridors to open in Ukraine
Nine humanitarian corridors will open in Ukraine on Thursday after a day of closure, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has announced.
In a Telegram post, she said that residents of the encircled city of Mariupol and Berdyansk will be able to evacuate to Zaphorizhzhia via their own transport. Five more routes to the eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk will be available.
“Humanitarian corridors in Luhansk region will operate provided that the shelling by the occupying forces ceases,” she said.
No corridors were opened on Wednesday as Vereshchuk said the Russian military had blocked evacuation buses in Zaphorizhzhia and violated a cease-fire in the eastern region of Luhansk.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russia of hindering humanitarian efforts, especially out of Mariupol, where Russian forces have circled thousands of residents who remain without access to food, water, electricity and other essentials.
