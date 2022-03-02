Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kharkiv under fresh attack, Biden says Putin more 'isolated' than ever

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day Wednesday, with heavy attacks on the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson.
As civilian areas, including the capital Kyiv, came under increasingly intense shelling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "state terrorism."
During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "now isolated from the world more than ever."
Inside Russia, Putin appeared to broaden his crackdown on dissent with a top radio station critical of the Kremlin taken off the air as authorities moved to limit coverage of the invasion.
Kherson mayor 'waiting for a miracle' as Russia says it has seized control of city
Russia’s armed forces have taken full control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, reported Russian state media RIA Novosti.
Defense Ministry Representative Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday that the administration is working to ensure the functioning of civil infrastructure and public transport.
The statement came after Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhayev addressed the city's residents on Tuesday night and assured them that "Kherson was and remains Ukrainian."
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Kolykhayev said: “It's hard to call this morning good, but let's try. We are still Ukraine. Still persistent. But already very much in smoke.”
“Last night, when my team and I were in the city hall, the building was shelled. Everyone is alive,” he said on Wednesday morning. He strictly urged residents to not leave the house and provoke shooting.
“Today I will work to find a way to collect the dead, how to restore light, gas, water and heat where it is damaged,” he said.
“We are all waiting for a miracle now. We need it."
Taiwan President donates one month's salary to Ukraine
Taiwan's three top political leaders will donate one month of their salaries to the Ukrainian war relief effort, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday.
The president, along with Vice President William Lai and Vice Premier Su Tseng-chang, will each donate the equivalent of one month's salary to a bank account set up by Taiwanese government's Relieve Disaster Association for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, according to Reuters.
"As a member of the global partners of democracy, Taiwan is not absent, and we fully support Ukraine," Tsai said.
Taiwan has firmly joined international efforts to support Ukraine since the Russian invasion last week, imposing sanctions on Russia and sending 27 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine on Tuesday. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also set up a dedicated bank account to receive public donations.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Russia "just stop the bombing" before more ceasefire talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start, as a first round of negotiations this week had yielded scant progress.
Speaking in an interview in a heavily guarded government compound, Zelenskyy urged NATO members to impose a no fly zone to stop the Russian air force, saying this would be a preventative measure and not meant to drag the alliance into war with Russia.
Zelenskyy, who has refused offers to leave the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces advanced, also said Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine's membership prospects.
Setting out his conditions for further talks with Russia, Zelenskyy told Reuters and CNN in a joint interview: "It's necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table."
State of the Union: Biden to announce appointment of prosecutor focused on Covid fraud
President Joe Biden plans to announce in his address Tuesday night that the Justice Department is appointing a chief prosecutor to focus on pandemic fraud, including identity theft, according to an administration official.
Biden will also announce that he plans to sign an executive order in coming weeks that will include new directives to help prevent and detect identity theft in public benefits programs, as well as enhance support for victims of identity fraud, according to a White House fact sheet on the issue provided to NBC News.
The new prosecutor will “lead teams of specialized prosecutors and agents focusing on major targets of pandemic fraud, such as those committing large-scale identity theft, including foreign-based actors,” according to the fact sheet. The procesutor will also investigate criminal fraud in federal programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and Unemployment Insurance benefits, according to the fact sheet.