Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kharkiv under fresh attack, Biden says Putin more 'isolated' than ever

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day Wednesday, with heavy attacks on the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson.

As civilian areas, including the capital Kyiv, came under increasingly intense shelling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "state terrorism."

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "now isolated from the world more than ever."

Inside Russia, Putin appeared to broaden his crackdown on dissent with a top radio station critical of the Kremlin taken off the air as authorities moved to limit coverage of the invasion.

