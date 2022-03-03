Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kherson in peril as more than 1M flee

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day Thursday, the fate of Kherson, a strategic provincial capital in Ukraine's south, was in peril amid reports Russian forces had taken the city.

Situated on the Dnieper River, the capture of Kherson would mark the first major city to fall to Russian forces.

It comes as Ukrainians continue to defend major cities across the country while Russia intensifies its offensive with bombardment from the air and some advances on the ground.

Its focus remained on the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and the port city of Mariupol.

As many as one million people have already been forced to flee Ukraine, the United Nations' commissioner on refugees said late Wednesday.

"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries," High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

The International Criminal Court said it has opened an investigation into Russia's invasion based on the referral of 39 member countries.

