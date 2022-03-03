Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kherson in peril as more than 1M flee

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day Thursday, the fate of Kherson, a strategic provincial capital in Ukraine's south, was in peril amid reports Russian forces had taken the city.
Situated on the Dnieper River, the capture of Kherson would mark the first major city to fall to Russian forces.
It comes as Ukrainians continue to defend major cities across the country while Russia intensifies its offensive with bombardment from the air and some advances on the ground.
Its focus remained on the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and the port city of Mariupol.
As many as one million people have already been forced to flee Ukraine, the United Nations' commissioner on refugees said late Wednesday.
"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries," High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.
The International Criminal Court said it has opened an investigation into Russia's invasion based on the referral of 39 member countries.
Russian forces 'regrouping' to attack in the direction of Kyiv, Ukrainian military says
Russian forces are "regrouping" in an effort to reach the capital city of Kyiv after they failed to succeed in northern cities, the Ukrainian military has said.
Part of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Armed forces, which has lost combat capability, is “regrouping and trying to attack in the direction of Brovary and Kyiv.”
“The enemy is trying to break through to the capital,” said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in a Telegram post Wednesday night. The city was under heavy shelling, with private houses, cars and police facilities damaged, he said.
The Ukrainian military also said a fleet of four large landing ships in the Black Sea – accompanied by three missile boats – was headed in the direction of Odessa in southern Ukraine. The military said that Naval groups continued to capture sailors and fire on civilian ships.
“Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are suffering from enemy missile strikes,” said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.
A destroyed building in a residential area of Zhytomyr, Ukraine on Tuesday.
Ukraine foreign minister calls conflict a 'true People's War for Ukraine'
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has called the ongoing conflict a "true People's War for Ukraine," hailing residents who blocked the road leading to a nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, in the country's north-west, on Thursday.
"This is a true People’s War for Ukraine. Putin has no chance of winning it," the minister tweeted on Friday along with a photo of the crowd on the road.
Kuleba also urged the international community to shut the country's airspace. "We need partners to help Ukraine defend itself. Especially in the air. Close the sky now!"
Russian and Belarusian athletes barred from the Paralympic Games
The International Paralympic Committee has decided to refuse the entry of athletes from Russia and Belarus for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games, it said on Thursday.
This comes after IPC had earlier on Wednesday allowed the Russians and Belarusians to compete “as neutral athletes”.
“In taking our decision yesterday we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic Movement,” said the IPC President Andrew Parsons in a statement on Thursday.
“However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games.”
Multiple countries had threatened to boycott the games which would put the Games in grave danger – the impact of which would be far reaching, Parsons said.
A total of 83 Para athletes have been affected by this decision, he said.
“To the Para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic Truce. You are victims of your governments’ actions,” he said.
Russian tanks have made 'little discernible progress' towards Kyiv, British defense ministry says
A column of tanks advancing towards Kyiv has made "little discernible progress" since Tuesday and remains more than 18 miles from the centre of the capital, according to the British Ministry of Defence.
The delay is due to "staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdowns and delays," the ministry said.
Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain under Ukrainian control despite continued heavy Russian shelling, it continued, while the situation in Kherson remains unclear after Russian forces entered the city. Russia had claimed it had seized control over the southern port city.
The ministry noted that Russia's own defense ministry has also for the first time announced casualties suffered since first attacking Ukraine last Thursday, reporting 498 dead and 1,597 wounded.
Independent Russian radio network Echo of Moscow disbands
Independent Russian radio network Echo of Moscow has shut down after its board of directors voted to liquidate its station and news site on Friday.
The closure comes after the station, one of Russia's last liberal news sources, was taken off air on Tuesday.
The country's prosecutor general had called for access to the station to be restricted over its coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.