Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin is targeting all of Europe, Zelenskyy says as war moves east

Russia is targeting the whole of Europe with its aggression and stopping the invasion of Ukraine is essential for the security of all democracies, the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a late-night address posted to his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Repeating his call for a complete embargo of Russian oil and gas, Zelenskky said they were “the two sources of Russian self-confidence, their sense of impunity.” He added that the “whole European project is a target for Russia.”

His address came as civilians continued to flee eastern parts of the country where a Russian onslaught continued Sunday.

A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the region of Luhansk, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai said in Telegram post. He added that there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, a British military intelligence briefing said Sunday that Russia's armed forces were seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012.

