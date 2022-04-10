Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin is targeting all of Europe, Zelenskyy says as war moves east

Russia is targeting the whole of Europe with its aggression and stopping the invasion of Ukraine is essential for the security of all democracies, the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a late-night address posted to his Telegram channel on Saturday.
Repeating his call for a complete embargo of Russian oil and gas, Zelenskky said they were “the two sources of Russian self-confidence, their sense of impunity.” He added that the “whole European project is a target for Russia.”
His address came as civilians continued to flee eastern parts of the country where a Russian onslaught continued Sunday.
A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the region of Luhansk, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai said in Telegram post. He added that there were no casualties.
Meanwhile, a British military intelligence briefing said Sunday that Russia's armed forces were seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012.
Zelenskyy thanks Boris Johnson for Kyiv meeting as U.K. offers more aid
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his Saturday visit to Kyiv where he briefed him on the ongoing war with Russia.
For his part Johnson said the U.K. would provide Ukraine with additional financial and military aid.
“This visit is a manifestation of strong, significant, constant support of the United Kingdom for Ukraine. We appreciate it and will remember it,” said Zelenskyy in a news release.
He added: “I am grateful to the United Kingdom for continuing these powerful sanctions, constantly increasing its packages, and also helping Ukraine by strengthening our defense capabilities.”
Zelenskyy said that other Western democracies should follow the example of Great Britain, saying that it is time “to impose a full embargo on Russian energy, to increase the supply of all weapons to us.”
Boris Johnson in Kyiv: ‘Putin must fail’
KYIV, Ukraine — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv included a pledge of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, part of another 100 million pounds ($130 million) of high-grade military equipment. Johnson also confirmed an additional $500 million in World Bank lending, taking Britain’s total loan guarantee up to $1 billion.
Johnson said Ukraine defied the odds pushing Russian forces “from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.″
Johnson also described a vision for a future Ukraine so fortified and protected by the equipment, technology and know-how of Britain and its partners that it can never be threatened in the same way again. In the meantime, Johnson said, “there is a huge amount to do to make sure that Ukraine is successful, that Ukraine wins and that Putin must fail.”