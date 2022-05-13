Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv to hold first war crimes trial

Russian soldier to stand trial in first Ukraine war crimes case

A Russian soldier is scheduled to appear in a Kyiv court Friday for killing a civilian in northern Ukraine, setting up what could beome the conflict's first case of a member of the Russian armed forces being prosecuted for a war crime.

Sergeant Vadim Shyshimarin, 21, stands accused of shooting an unarmed 62-year-old man who was riding a bicycle in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka in the Sumy region, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said as she announced Shyshimarin’s case on Wednesday.

The man died on the spot just a few dozen meters from his home, according to Venediktova. The alleged murder is said to have happened on Feb. 28.

Shyshimarin faces up to life in prison if convicted, Venediktova said.

Shyshimarin’s attorney, Victor Ovsyanikov, acknowledged that the case against his client is strong, but said the final decision over what evidence to allow will be made by the court in Kyiv, the Associated Press reported. Ovsyanikov said Thursday that he and his client had not yet decided how he will plead, the agency said.

Venediktova said last week her office was looking into more than 9,800 potential war crimes and "it's only the top of the iceberg."