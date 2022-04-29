Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv rocked by missile strikes, Moscow makes 'limited' progress in east

Ukraine's capital was reeling Friday from Russian missile strikes that hit the city just after the head of the United Nations met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The attack, which local officials said hit a residential high-rise and injured at least 10 people, delivered a rare jolt of war to Kyiv weeks after Moscow's forces withdrew from the area to refocus on the country's east.
Russia continued to assault areas across the eastern Donbas region, making some limited progress in an offensive that has drawn the West deeper into the conflict in an effort to arm Ukraine's defense and leave Russian President Vladimir Putin mired in a damaging war.
Zelenskyy thanks Biden, U.S. for supporting Ukraine's fight
Kyiv wakes up to aftermath of new attack
Russia making 'limited' territorial gains in attempted eastern advance, U.K. says
Russian forces have been attempting to advance south from the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum as they continue a focus on the Donbas region, the United Kingdom’s defense ministry has said.
Fighting has been particularly heavy around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, which are both in the Luhansk oblast, or province, it said in a daily intelligence update Friday "Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian territorial gains have been limited and achieved at significant cost to Russian forces," the ministry added.
A senior U.S. Defense Department official also said in a briefing Thursday in Washington that Russian forces have been continuing to try to move south out of Izyum. “They are making some slow and incremental progress, but not enough that changes the actual battlefield situation,” the official said.