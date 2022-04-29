Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv rocked by missile strikes, Moscow makes 'limited' progress in east

Ukraine's capital was reeling Friday from Russian missile strikes that hit the city just after the head of the United Nations met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The attack, which local officials said hit a residential high-rise and injured at least 10 people, delivered a rare jolt of war to Kyiv weeks after Moscow's forces withdrew from the area to refocus on the country's east.

Russia continued to assault areas across the eastern Donbas region, making some limited progress in an offensive that has drawn the West deeper into the conflict in an effort to arm Ukraine's defense and leave Russian President Vladimir Putin mired in a damaging war.