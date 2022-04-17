Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Mariupol on the brink as surrender deadline passes

Russia offered to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Mariupol if they laid down their arms Sunday, as the weeks-long resistance in the besieged port-city appeared to be finally coming to an end.

The offer, made “out of purely humane principles,” gave Ukrainian forces still fighting in the city until 6 a.m. Moscow time (11 p.m. ET) to surrender, according to a statement from the Russian military, reported by the TASS news agency.

There were no immediate reports of activity from Ukrainian forces in Mariupol. Were it to fall, it would be the the first major city to be taken by Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.

There was also no immediate response from Kyiv.

A missile attack in early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Igor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary said in an online post.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was “humanitarian crisis” in the city and his soldiers were “blocked and wounded.”

The Russian military could begin moving some of its forces back into Ukraine as soon as this weekend or early next week, according to two senior U.S. defense officials.