Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Mariupol on the brink as surrender deadline passes

Russia offered to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Mariupol if they laid down their arms Sunday, as the weeks-long resistance in the besieged port-city appeared to be finally coming to an end.
The offer, made “out of purely humane principles,” gave Ukrainian forces still fighting in the city until 6 a.m. Moscow time (11 p.m. ET) to surrender, according to a statement from the Russian military, reported by the TASS news agency.
There were no immediate reports of activity from Ukrainian forces in Mariupol. Were it to fall, it would be the the first major city to be taken by Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.
There was also no immediate response from Kyiv.
- A missile attack in early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Igor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary said in an online post.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was “humanitarian crisis” in the city and his soldiers were “blocked and wounded.”
- The Russian military could begin moving some of its forces back into Ukraine as soon as this weekend or early next week, according to two senior U.S. defense officials.
Missile attack damages infrastructure in Brovary, near Kyiv, mayor says
A missile attack in early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Igor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary said in an online post.
There were no details on the extent of the destruction and potential casualties.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
Four high-rise buildings shelled in Severodonetsk
Four high-rise buildings were shelled overnight in the city of Severodonetsk, according to the region’s governor.
In addition to the four buildings shelled, one house was destroyed in Novodruzhesk, Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, said Sunday.
Information about possible victims was not immediately available.
The latest attack in Severodonetsk comes after two senior U.S. defense officials said Russia could soon begin the next phase of its military campaign.
In recent days, missile strikes and shelling — some of which have reportedly been deadly — have hit regions including Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv in the east, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kirovohrad in the central Ukraine and Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south.
Attacks continue in Ukraine’s east where renewed Russian offensive expected, U.K. says
Russian forces are continuing to redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus toward Ukraine’s east, where a renewed offensive is expected, the U.K.’s defense ministry said.
Early Sunday, Russian forces shelled four high-rise buildings in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, according to regional leadership, one of several attacks in the region in recent days.
Despite a shift in operational focus to the east, Russia’s ultimate objective has remained unchanged, the ministry said in its daily update.
“It is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its own regional dominance,” the ministry said.
Four staffers at Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen injured in attack
Four staffers at a World Central Kitchen operation in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv were injured in a Russian attack on a partner restaurant, the not-for-profit organization’s CEO said Saturday.
In a video posted to social media sites, WCK chief Nate Mook said the four were expected to be “OK,” and that he was going to visit them at a hospital later in the day. At least one person unaffiliated with the kitchen was killed in the strike, he said.
Speaking with mangled structures in the background, Mook said a Russian missile struck the kitchen area of a local restaurant WCK was using as part of a partnership.
The organization has been preparing an estimated 250,000 meals a day for Ukrainians in liberated areas and at border crossings. The effort is part of celebrity chef and WCK founder José Andrés’ ongoing mission to bring food to areas of the world struck by tragedy, disaster and war.
According to The Associated Press, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said three people were killed and 34 wounded by missile strikes in his city Saturday. NBC News has not independently confirmed the WCK missile strike.
Mook described the injured workers in heroic terms, saying, “Coming to work, cooking, for people that are hungry, is an immense act of bravery.”