Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Mariupol situation 'severe' as West rushes to send arms

Russia pushed for a crucial early victory in its new eastern offensive Wednesday, pressuring the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged port city of Mariupol to surrender as its forces sought to advance in the Donbas industrial heartland.
With his country’s invaders taking the war into a decisive new phase, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said attacks in the east had increased significantly and called the situation in Mariupol “extremely severe.”
He urged no delay in the supply of heavy weapons that Kyiv has said could ultimately decide the fate of the battle for the Donbas — a request that looks set to be met by his allies.
The United States is expected to announce another package of military aid, multiple officials said, while other Western countries have also moved to shore up Ukraine’s defenses for a fight that is expected to look very different from the war’s first two months.
European Council president visits Kyiv
Russia 'continues to build' military presence around eastern Ukraine, U.K. says
Russia’s military presence along the eastern border of Ukraine "continues to build,” as Moscow launches its new offensive in the region, the British defense ministry has said.
In an intelligence update published early Wednesday, the ministry said that while Russian air activity is likely to remain low since its withdrawal from the north of Kyiv, the risk of precision strikes against “priority targets” in Ukraine persists.
“Russian attacks on cities across Ukraine show their intent to try and disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and weaponry to the east of the country,” it added.
Canada set to send heavy artillery to Ukraine
OTTAWA, Ontario — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will send heavy artillery to Ukraine.
Trudeau said he has been in close contact with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that Canada is very responsive to what Ukraine needs. He said there will be more details about the pledge in the days to come and that Ukrainians have “fought like heroes.”
Canada’s government has also hit 14 more Russians with sanctions for their close ties with President Vladimir Putin, including his two adult daughters.