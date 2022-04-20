Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Mariupol situation 'severe' as West rushes to send arms

Russia pushed for a crucial early victory in its new eastern offensive Wednesday, pressuring the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged port city of Mariupol to surrender as its forces sought to advance in the Donbas industrial heartland.

With his country’s invaders taking the war into a decisive new phase, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said attacks in the east had increased significantly and called the situation in Mariupol “extremely severe.”

He urged no delay in the supply of heavy weapons that Kyiv has said could ultimately decide the fate of the battle for the Donbas — a request that looks set to be met by his allies.

The United States is expected to announce another package of military aid, multiple officials said, while other Western countries have also moved to shore up Ukraine’s defenses for a fight that is expected to look very different from the war’s first two months.