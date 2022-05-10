Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Missiles strike Odesa after Russia marks Victory Day with little to celebrate

Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Odesa, the crucial Black Sea port, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the blockade on the city and others like it was threatening the world's food supply.

Seven missiles were fired in Monday's attack, which hit a shopping center and a warehouse, killing at least one person and injuring five others, Ukrainian officials said. Meanwhile in Izyum, a strategic eastern city under Russian forces' control, the local governor said early Tuesday that 44 bodies were discovered beneath the rubble of a residential building destroyed earlier in the war.

After more than two months of conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin had little to celebrate on Victory Day, the annual World War II commemoration that he marked with a speech from Red Square on Monday. The Russian leader offered no sign of whether he intends to escalate the war, with his troops struggling to make progress in their eastern offensive and analysts warning that they lacked the resources for a protracted fight.

Kyiv's fierce resistance has helped win growing support from its Western allies, with President Joe Biden nodding to WWII himself by signing the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act to quickly get military support to the country. He also asked congressional leaders to separate Ukraine aid from Covid-19 relief to avoid partisan opposition.

Read full coverage of the war here.