Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Missiles strike Odesa after Russia marks Victory Day with little to celebrate

Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Odesa, the crucial Black Sea port, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the blockade on the city and others like it was threatening the world's food supply.
Seven missiles were fired in Monday's attack, which hit a shopping center and a warehouse, killing at least one person and injuring five others, Ukrainian officials said. Meanwhile in Izyum, a strategic eastern city under Russian forces' control, the local governor said early Tuesday that 44 bodies were discovered beneath the rubble of a residential building destroyed earlier in the war.
After more than two months of conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin had little to celebrate on Victory Day, the annual World War II commemoration that he marked with a speech from Red Square on Monday. The Russian leader offered no sign of whether he intends to escalate the war, with his troops struggling to make progress in their eastern offensive and analysts warning that they lacked the resources for a protracted fight.
Kyiv's fierce resistance has helped win growing support from its Western allies, with President Joe Biden nodding to WWII himself by signing the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act to quickly get military support to the country. He also asked congressional leaders to separate Ukraine aid from Covid-19 relief to avoid partisan opposition.
44 bodies discovered under rubble in Izyum from strike in March
The bodies of 44 civilians were found under the rubble of a five-story building in Izyum, around 75 miles southeast of Kharkiv, the governor of the region said Tuesday.
The building was destroyed in March, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in the Telegram post.
The city came under siege from Russian forces early on in the conflict, with officials warning in mid-March that residents were dying from a lack of food, medicine and other critical supplies. It has since been occupied by Russian forces and used as a key staging point for their offensive operations.
Line of trucks stretches for miles at Ukraine border
Odesa cleans up after Russia fires seven missiles at Black Sea port city
Russian forces fired seven missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa early Tuesday, striking a shopping center and warehouse, according to Ukraine’s military.
At least one person was killed and five injured, according to the country's State Emergency Services. Photos posted on the city's Telegram account showed charred buildings, largely reduced to steel and concrete structures, and rubble strewn across a parking lot. City workers provided assistance to victims and cleared debris throughout the night, the Odesa City Council said in a post on Telegram.
“The enemy’s missile reserves are obviously low, as the rare Soviet style missiles were launched which are showing their age,” Ukraine's Operational Southern Command said in a Facebook post.
Nearly 6,000 Ukrainians approved to enter the U.S.
The Department of Homeland Security has approved nearly 6,000 Ukrainians to enter the U.S. through an online application system that lets them gain legal authorization to fly to U.S. airports and then stay with Americans who have agreed to sponsor them, the agency said Monday.
The online portal, known as Uniting for Ukraine, launched April 25 as part of President Joe Biden’s stated goal to bring 100,000 people fleeing Russia’s deadly invasion to the U.S.
The launch of the website meant the closing of a popular but dangerous and illegal route many Ukrainians had taken via the U.S.-Mexico border, where, after having entered Mexico on tourist visas, they were transported from camps in Tijuana into California. After April 25, U.S. Border Patrol officers began turning back Ukrainians trying to cross the southern border.
Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. to meet with Republican legislators
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States is expected to meet with Republican legislators as Congress weighs an aid package to the embattled nation was not certain.
Oksana Makarova was scheduled to attend lunch with Senate Republicans Tuesday afternoon, two sources with knowledge of the event told NBC News.
As her nation continued to fend off Russia’s invasion, congressional Democrats are proposing a $40 billion aid package to boost Ukraine military and humanitarian resources. It would best the $33 billion package proposed by the administration of President Joe Biden.
The House is scheduled to take up the legislation Tuesday afternoon.
Biden urges Congress to ‘immediately’ pass Ukraine aid, putting Covid funds on back burner
President Joe Biden is urging Congress to quickly pass Ukraine aid in a move that would prioritize assistance for Kyiv over new Covid relief funding for the U.S.
“I call on Congress to pass the Ukrainian Supplemental funding bill immediately, and get it to my desk in the next few days,” Biden said in a statement Monday.
Biden and Democratic leaders had hoped to move a coronavirus aid package alongside the Ukraine aid, using the Ukrainian assistance as leverage to secure additional Covid funding, but Republicans balked, saying they would not approve new money to fight the pandemic without a vote on the president’s decision to end a Trump-era border policy known as Title 42.
That left Biden and Democratic leaders little choice but to separate the two packages.