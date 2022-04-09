Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Moscow condemned for train station strike, new humanitarian corridors agreed

As Ukraine reeled from a missile attack on a train station that left at least 50 people dead and scores more injured, the country's deputy prime minister said Saturday that 10 humanitarian corridors had been agreed to evacuate civilians from besieged southern cities.

Iryna Vereshchuk said in a post on her Telegram channel that the routes out of the port-cities of Mariupol and Berdyansk would open, as well Melitopol and other areas in Ukraine's south and east.

Her announcement came as Russia was widely condemned for the attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 50 people died in the strike which he called “another war crime of Russia” in a late night address posted to his Telegram channel. Donetsk’s governor said nearly 100 people had been injured. NBC News has not been able to independently verify these figures.

Russia denied it carried out the attack, a claim dismissed as “unconvincing” by Pentagon press secretary John Kirby in a briefing Friday.

Elsewhere, Britain’s defense ministry said in an intelligence briefing Saturday that Russia was expected to increase its air activity in the south and east of Ukraine. However, it added that Russia’s attempts to create a land corridor between Crimea and eastern Ukraine had “been thwarted.”

