Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Moscow condemned for train station strike, new humanitarian corridors agreed

As Ukraine reeled from a missile attack on a train station that left at least 50 people dead and scores more injured, the country's deputy prime minister said Saturday that 10 humanitarian corridors had been agreed to evacuate civilians from besieged southern cities.
Iryna Vereshchuk said in a post on her Telegram channel that the routes out of the port-cities of Mariupol and Berdyansk would open, as well Melitopol and other areas in Ukraine's south and east.
Her announcement came as Russia was widely condemned for the attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 50 people died in the strike which he called “another war crime of Russia” in a late night address posted to his Telegram channel. Donetsk’s governor said nearly 100 people had been injured. NBC News has not been able to independently verify these figures.
Russia denied it carried out the attack, a claim dismissed as “unconvincing” by Pentagon press secretary John Kirby in a briefing Friday.
Elsewhere, Britain’s defense ministry said in an intelligence briefing Saturday that Russia was expected to increase its air activity in the south and east of Ukraine. However, it added that Russia’s attempts to create a land corridor between Crimea and eastern Ukraine had “been thwarted.”
Ten humanitarian corridors will open on Saturday in the south and east of the country, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday.
The corridors in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk region include evacuation routes leading out of the cities of Melitopol and Mariupol, the Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on her official Telegram channel.
Her comments came as Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, said more people needed to evacuate as shelling had increased in recent days and more Russian forces had arrived in the region.
Gaidai told public television that some 30 percent of residents still remain in cities and villages across the region and have been asked to evacuate.
He added that Russia was “amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased.”
Pentagon’s Kirby: Russia conducted railway station strike with ballistic missile
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby called the deadly attack on a Ukrainian railway station “Russian brutality.”
He dismissed Russian claims that it was not behind the attack in Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk region. Friday’s strike occurred as thousands of Ukrainians tried to flee the region.
“We find unconvincing Russian claims that they weren’t involved — particularly when the ministry actually announced it, and then when they saw reports of civilian casualties decided to unannounce it,” Kirby said at a briefing Friday.
He said that the U.S. assesses Russian forces used a short-range ballistic missile to carry out the strike.
“It is again, of a piece with the Russian brutality in the prosecution of this war, and their carelessness,” Kirby said.
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in Ukraine. But hospitals and other structures have been attacked. The World Health Organization said it has verified over 100 attacks on health care. Images of corpses in civilian clothes in the Kyiv area town of Bucha, and accounts of survivors and witnesses of executions by Russian forces, have added to accusations that Russian forces have committed war crimes.
U.K. pledges $130M in more military aid to Ukraine
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged another $130 million in high-grade military equipment to Ukraine, saying Britain wants to help Ukraine defend itself.
Speaking Friday at a news conference with Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Johnson said he would give Ukraine’s military more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and precision munitions capable of lingering in the sky until directed to their target.
He also promised more helmets, night vision and body armor. The items were in addition to some 200,000 pieces of non-lethal military equipment from the UK that had already been promised.
The pledge of new weaponry came as Johnson condemned the attack on train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk earlier Friday. Women and children gathering on a train platform perished in the blast.
Johnson said both the U.K. and Germany shared the “revulsion at the brutality being unleashed, including the unconscionable bombing of refugees fleeing their homes,” adding that the train station attack “shows the depths to which Putin’s vaunted army has sunk.’’
E.U. returns ambassador to Kyiv after Russian withdrawal
The European Union has returned its ambassador to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, in a move that the international body’s foreign affairs chief hopes is followed by other countries.
Josep Borrell, the E.U. high representative for foreign affairs, made the announcement duuring a visit to Kyiv in which he also announced plans to allocate 500 million euros for more military aid.
“Our delegation is coming back, the E.U. is coming back to Kyiv, and I am sure that other delegations and embassies from member states will follow,” Borrell said Friday.
The E.U. delegation left Kyiv shortly after Russia attacked and invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and since then had been in Poland.
Russian forces had moved against and attacked Kyiv and its suburbs, but faced resistance and setbacks before late last month beginning to remove some troops. A U.S. senior defense official said Wednesday that Russian forces near Kyiv had completed their withdrawal — but that they will be likely refit and resupplied. Officials have said they could be used in other parts of Ukraine.
Ukraine has applied to become a member of the E.U.