Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow halts gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria

Russia has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, both members of the European Union and NATO, targeting the continent's economy to pressure Ukraine's allies in a move Kyiv labeled “gas blackmail.”
Russia’s state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom said early Wednesday it had cut off gas supplies to the two countries after they refused to pay for the shipments in rubles. The move marked an escalation of the Kremlin's standoff with the West and its efforts to weaken the resolve of those supporting Ukraine's defensive stand.
It came after the United States and its allies gathered in Germany to pledge more heavy weapons for Ukraine as it battles Russia's eastern offensive. Moscow has reacted angrily to that support, accusing the West of engaging in a "proxy war" by arming Ukraine and threatening to strike the military shipments.
European gas prices spike
European gas prices have spiked by as much as 24 percent following Gazprom’s statement that it was suspending deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria starting Wednesday.
Benchmark Dutch futures traded at one point around 125 euros per megawatt hour.
Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, called Russia’s decision to cut off natural gas to Bulgaria and Poland the “weaponization of energy supplies," adding that Russia’s decision “makes it clearer than ever that Europe needs to move quickly to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.”
The spike comes even as the weather turns warmer in Europe, lessening the demand for natural gas to heat homes and businesses.
Bulgaria says it can meet energy needs for another month
Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov has said that the country can meet the needs of users for at least one month, after it was given a one-day notice by Russia’s Gazprom that its gas supplies would be discontinued.
He said that gas was still flowing as he spoke Wednesday.
“Alternative supplies are available, and Bulgaria hopes that alternative routes and supplies will also be secured at E.U. level,” Nikolov said, referring to a European Union expert meeting due later Wednesday to plan the next steps. Bulgaria gets more than 90 percent of its gas from Russia, and officials have said they were working to find other sources, such as from Azerbaijan.
“Obviously gas is used as a political tool,” he said. “As long as I am minister, Bulgaria will not negotiate under pressure, Bulgaria is not for sale and does not succumb to any trade counterpart.”
