Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow halts gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria

Russia has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, both members of the European Union and NATO, targeting the continent's economy to pressure Ukraine's allies in a move Kyiv labeled “gas blackmail.”

Russia’s state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom said early Wednesday it had cut off gas supplies to the two countries after they refused to pay for the shipments in rubles. The move marked an escalation of the Kremlin's standoff with the West and its efforts to weaken the resolve of those supporting Ukraine's defensive stand.

It came after the United States and its allies gathered in Germany to pledge more heavy weapons for Ukraine as it battles Russia's eastern offensive. Moscow has reacted angrily to that support, accusing the West of engaging in a "proxy war" by arming Ukraine and threatening to strike the military shipments.