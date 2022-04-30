Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Moscow's eastern offensive suffers setbacks

Russia is struggling to make gains in its combat operation in the east of Ukraine amid poor morale and logistical challenges, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said in an update on Saturday.

Russia has been "forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from the failed advances in north-east Ukraine," the ministry said on Twitter.

There remain problems with tactical coordination, air support and skills, meaning Russian force's can't "fully leverage its combat mass, despite localised improvements," the update said.

Ukraine suffered a barrage of aerial attacks on Thursday and Friday, including on the capital, Kyiv.

With Russia’s eastern advance stalled due to fierce local resistance and Western support, analysts say both sides appear ready to dig in for a protracted conflict that is showing increasing signs of spilling beyond the battlefield.

