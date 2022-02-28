Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russia investigated for war crimes as peace talks stall

The International Criminal Court said Monday that it will open an investigation into whether Russia has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, hours after peace talks in Belarus ended without a clear resolution and shelling continued across Ukraine.

Russia hit residential areas of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, with heavy shelling Monday, according to Ukrainian officials, an apparent escalation of the Kremlin’s assault just as officials from both sides met for talks.

The Western response has been swift and unrelenting. Widening sanctions roiled the Russian economy Monday, forcing its currency, the ruble, to crater to a level around 30 percent against the U.S. dollar.

Follow our in-depth coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.