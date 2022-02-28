Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russia investigated for war crimes as peace talks stall

The International Criminal Court said Monday that it will open an investigation into whether Russia has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, hours after peace talks in Belarus ended without a clear resolution and shelling continued across Ukraine.
Russia hit residential areas of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, with heavy shelling Monday, according to Ukrainian officials, an apparent escalation of the Kremlin’s assault just as officials from both sides met for talks.
The Western response has been swift and unrelenting. Widening sanctions roiled the Russian economy Monday, forcing its currency, the ruble, to crater to a level around 30 percent against the U.S. dollar.
U.S. to expel 12 Russian intelligence operatives from U.N. mission, Psaki says
The United States has begun the process of expelling 12 Russian intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission to the United Nations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday.
The information was first made public Monday afternoon when Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the U.N., announced he had been informed of the decision at the start of a news conference. Nebenzya said the U.S. is requiring the operatives to leave the country by March 7.
Psaki said the move, which has been in the works for several months, was made because the operatives were engaging in activities she described as "adverse to our national security."
New Twitter feed tracks private jets owned by Russian oligarchs
Jets and helicopters belonging to Chelsea F.C. owner Roman Abramovich were on the move Monday in such far-flung locales like Moscow and Codrington, a town in Antigua and Barbuda.
And at around the same time, a jet owned by steel magnate and fellow Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov touched down in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.
The comings and goings of powerful Russian elites have come under intense scrutiny since Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine last week, an attack that's drawn international condemnation.
And that's why 19-year-old Jack Sweeney, a University of Central Florida student, started tracking them on the Twitter feed Russian Oligarch Jets, which he launched this past weekend and already has more than 52,000 followers as of Monday afternoon.
Biden to promote allied unity against Russia, economic gains during State of the Union address
President Joe Biden plans to use his State of the Union address Tuesday to emphasize the united response by the U.S. and its allies against Russia while seeking to promote the condition of the economy and sell an optimistic view of the country’s future, administration officials said ahead of the address.
The president's team has been reworking his remarks in recent days to more heavily emphasize the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a speech expected to take place amid scenes of a growing assault on Kyiv. But administration officials said Biden’s domestic policy agenda will also be a major focus of his remarks, which are to include a plea to Congress to pass parts of his stalled Build Back Better legislation.
Just catching up? Here's what you may have missed:
- The International Crime Court will open an investigation into potential war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, prosecutor Karim Khan announced Monday. Based on a preliminary examination of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Khan said there is a "reasonable basis" to believe Russia has committed both war crimes and crimes against humanity.
- Facebook's parent company said Monday it would restrict state-affiliated media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik for users in the European Union, in response to an E.U. request.
- President Joe Biden said on Monday that Americans do not need to be worried about a nuclear war, after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Sunday that he was putting his nuclear forces on high alert.