The United States will press allies to further ramp up military support for Ukraine on Tuesday, with the clash between the West and the Kremlin once again in the spotlight after Russia warned of the "real" danger of World War III.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host a meeting of NATO defense officials in Germany after expressing the U.S. belief that Kyiv can win the war with "the right support." Washington, he said, wants to see Russia weakened militarily by the conflict so it can’t launch such an attack again.
In apparent response, Moscow’s top diplomat warned the threat of nuclear war “should not be underestimated” and said that Western weapons shipments were legitimate targets, accusing NATO of having effectively “entered into a war with Russia through proxies.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments underscored the stakes as Ukraine’s allies rush to send weapons and equipment to battle Moscow’s new offensive in the country’s east and south. The Kremlin is hoping to turn the tide of a war that the U.K.’s defense minister estimated had seen more than 15,000 Russian soldiers killed so far.
Ukraine apologizes for linking Japanese emperor to Hitler
The Ukrainian government has apologized for showing a picture of Emperor Hirohito, Japan’s ruler during World War II, alongside those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in an online video about the fight against fascism.
“Our sincere apologies for making a mistake in the previous version of the video. We had no intention to offend the friendly people of Japan,” a government Twitter account said in a post on Sunday. It added that it had posted a new version of the video without a picture of the emperor, who has been referred to in Japan as Emperor Showa since his death in 1989.
Yoshihiko Isozaki, Japan’s deputy chief cabinet secretary, said Tokyo had lodged a protest over the original video. “Portraying Hitler, Mussolini and Emperor Showa in the same context is completely inappropriate,” The Associated Press quoted Isozaki as saying. “It was extremely regrettable.”
He said the video would not affect Japan’s strong support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, which has included extensive economic sanctions, the provision of nonlethal military aid and the acceptance of Ukrainian refugees.