The United States will press allies to further ramp up military support for Ukraine on Tuesday, with the clash between the West and the Kremlin once again in the spotlight after Russia warned of the "real" danger of World War III.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host a meeting of NATO defense officials in Germany after expressing the U.S. belief that Kyiv can win the war with "the right support." Washington, he said, wants to see Russia weakened militarily by the conflict so it can’t launch such an attack again.

In apparent response, Moscow’s top diplomat warned the threat of nuclear war “should not be underestimated” and said that Western weapons shipments were legitimate targets, accusing NATO of having effectively “entered into a war with Russia through proxies.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments underscored the stakes as Ukraine’s allies rush to send weapons and equipment to battle Moscow’s new offensive in the country’s east and south. The Kremlin is hoping to turn the tide of a war that the U.K.’s defense minister estimated had seen more than 15,000 Russian soldiers killed so far.