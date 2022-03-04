Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Nuclear scare as power plant shelled, humanitarian crisis grows

Fears of a nuclear catastrophe worse than the 1986 Chernobyl disaster were raised overnight into Friday when Russian shelling hit Ukraine and Europe's largest power plant, causing a fire that was later extinguished.
Russian forces now occupy the Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine, the country's nuclear inspectorate said, adding that the nuclear facilities are intact and undamaged. Nuclear scientists called the attack "astonishing" and unprecedented.
The incident came as Russian forces made gains in Ukraine's south, seizing one key port city and encircling another.
Meanwhile the humanitarian crisis continues to grow with more than 1 million people displaced so far. Ukraine and Russia tentatively agreed in talks on Thursday to create humanitarian corridors to allow the safe passage of civilians. The Biden administration is offering temporary immigration status to Ukrainian citizens in the U.S.
Busloads of volunteers have crossed the Polish border into Ukraine to help fight against Russian forces.
Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at Kyiv station, Ukraine on Thursday.
Russian troops surround Mariupol, city faces intense strikes, officials say
Russian troops have encircled the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, as confirmed by the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence.
Although there have been recurring attacks from Russian forces, a strategic city on the Azov Sea still remains under Ukraine’s control, officials said.
The city's "civilian infrastructure has been subjected to intense Russian strikes," the ministry said in a tweet.
In an update posted to Facebook on Friday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that, "having a significant advantage in technique, the enemy surrounded Mariupol."
As Russian forces have advanced, there have been reports of residents being cut off from water, power and food supply in the city, according to Reuters.
Russian forces occupy nuclear power plant in Ukraine after shelling
Russian military forces have occupied Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine after a night of heavy shelling, the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation has confirmed.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remained intact, and though there was damage to the reactor compartment of one unit, it did not affect the unit's safety, the state inspectorate said on Facebook, according to an NBC News translation.
A fire broke out at a training facility at the plant after Russian shelling earlier Friday, sparking concerns that an explosion at the facility could be worse than the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. It was later extinguished.
The plant’s personnel are monitoring the condition of the units, and no changes in radiation status have been recorded, the state office said.