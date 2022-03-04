Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Nuclear scare as power plant shelled, humanitarian crisis grows

Fears of a nuclear catastrophe worse than the 1986 Chernobyl disaster were raised overnight into Friday when Russian shelling hit Ukraine and Europe's largest power plant, causing a fire that was later extinguished.

Russian forces now occupy the Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine, the country's nuclear inspectorate said, adding that the nuclear facilities are intact and undamaged. Nuclear scientists called the attack "astonishing" and unprecedented.

The incident came as Russian forces made gains in Ukraine's south, seizing one key port city and encircling another.

Meanwhile the humanitarian crisis continues to grow with more than 1 million people displaced so far. Ukraine and Russia tentatively agreed in talks on Thursday to create humanitarian corridors to allow the safe passage of civilians. The Biden administration is offering temporary immigration status to Ukrainian citizens in the U.S.

Busloads of volunteers have crossed the Polish border into Ukraine to help fight against Russian forces.