House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a small Congressional delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
"We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom," Pelosi said in a video posted by Zelenskyy’s office on Telegram early Sunday. "Your fight is a fight for everyone, and so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."
Pelosi is now the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war. The show of support comes as Western military aid increasingly flows into Ukraine in an effort to aid the country's defensive fight against Russia's eastern offensive and potentially weaken Moscow for the long term.
But while Washington and its allies appear emboldened by Ukrainian forces' staunch defense, in places like Mariupol the situation remains dire. A small group of women and children were finally evacuated from the steel plant that is the last stronghold in the besieged and bombed-out port city on Saturday, but many more remain trapped.
Pelosi says Kyiv visit sent 'resounding message' of U.S. support, delegation will keep traveling in Poland
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office has confirmed she led a Congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The visit was "to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine," Pelosi's office said in a statement early Sunday. It is the first official Congressional delegation to have visited Ukraine since Russia invaded.
"Our delegation will now continue our travels in Poland, where we will meet with President Andrzej Duda and senior officials," the statement said.
Zelenskyy said he was "very grateful for this powerful signal of support."
Those with Pelosi on the trip, which was not previously announced, included Reps. Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.