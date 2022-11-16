Poland's security chiefs to meet after explosion near Ukraine border

Polish political and security leaders will meet again Wednesday to discuss the NATO member country's response to the explosion that killed two people in a rural village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday.

The country's National Security Council will meet at noon local time (6 a.m ET), after first meeting on Tuesday night.

Before that Poland will also take part in the NATO meeting Wednesday morning, and President Andrzej Duda will meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other government figures.

Poland's National Security Office was already "analyzing the arrangements made so far with commanders, service chiefs and allies," Jacek Siewiera, head of the National Security Bureau, said in a tweet early Wednesday.