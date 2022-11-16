The Polish government blamed a Russian-made missile for the deaths of two of its citizens Tuesday in a blast that stoked sudden fears President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine could escalate into a wider conflict.
Russia denied any involvement, and Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed that his government is not yet sure whether Russia fired the missile. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia.
Here's what to know
- Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase the country's military readiness.
- Biden, who called an emergency meeting of allied leaders in Indonesia, pledged “full U.S support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation,” and “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO.”
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the blast "a very significant escalation" of the war.
- NATO will meet in Brussels on Wednesday.
Poland's security chiefs to meet after explosion near Ukraine border
Polish political and security leaders will meet again Wednesday to discuss the NATO member country's response to the explosion that killed two people in a rural village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday.
The country's National Security Council will meet at noon local time (6 a.m ET), after first meeting on Tuesday night.
Before that Poland will also take part in the NATO meeting Wednesday morning, and President Andrzej Duda will meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other government figures.
Poland's National Security Office was already "analyzing the arrangements made so far with commanders, service chiefs and allies," Jacek Siewiera, head of the National Security Bureau, said in a tweet early Wednesday.
NATO to meet in Brussels after deadly Poland blast
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will chair a meeting of the transatlantic military alliance on Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium, to address the deadly explosion in Poland.
Stoltenberg will brief the media after the meeting, in a news conference scheduled for 12.30 p.m. local time (6.30 a.m. ET)
Under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty, a member state can call for the alliance to come together to consult in the event of a security threat. All NATO decisions are taken as a consensus.
NATO, G-7 leaders offer full support to Poland
The leaders of NATO and the Group of Seven nations offered their full support for Poland following the deadly explosion near the NATO member's border with Ukraine.
The NATO and G-7 leaders said in a joint statement after an emergency meeting in Indonesia that they will remain in touch to determine "appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds."
"We discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine," the statement said. "We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation.
Biden says it's ‘unlikely’ missile was launched from inside Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said the missile that killed two people in Poland near the Ukraine border likely was not fired from within Russia, but that it is under investigation.
“There is preliminary information that contests that,” Biden said after a meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia, when he was asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. “It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.”
Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda, offered full U.S. support for the investigation, and "reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO," of which Poland is a member, the White House said.
Poland says two killed by Russian-made missile
Two people in southeast Poland were killed by what Poland’s foreign ministry said was a Russian-made missile Tuesday afternoon.
The missile fell in the community of Przewodów, which is near the Poland-Ukraine border, around 3:40 p.m., Poland’s foreign ministry said.
“We have no evidence as of yet who fired that missile,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said, but added the projectile was Russian-made and an investigation was ongoing. Duda said “what happened was an isolated incident. There is no indication that more will take place.”
It came after Russia launched a wave of airstrikes on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday, hitting civilian infrastructure and causing widespread blackouts.