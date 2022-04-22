Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Potential mass grave near Mariupol shown in satellite images

New evidence of potential war crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces has emerged from Mariupol, as the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance continues to hold out in the city despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to declare a victory in the key port.

Satellite images and claims from Ukrainian officials point to potential evidence of a mass grave near the strategically vital city in the country's southeast.

Maxar, a company that operates Earth-observation satellites, said the images showed a growing mass burial site with more than 200 new graves beginning to appear toward the end of March and continuing to expand in April. The images emerged just hours after Putin ordered his troops to blockade rather than storm the last Ukrainian stronghold in the city.

Ukrainian officials said that the site, in a village outside the besieged and bombarded city, may contain as many as 9,000 bodies.

NBC News could not immediately confirm the report, nor could it confirm local media reports cited by Maxar describing Russian soldiers taking bodies of people killed in Mariupol to the site.

“The biggest war crime of the 21st century was committed in Mariupol,” the besieged city's mayor, Vadym Boichenko, said. He also said that the fate of the city's remaining civilians and defenders was in Putin's hands, with the Azovstal steel plant now seemingly sealed off but still holding out.