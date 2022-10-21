Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Power outages continue amid fresh strikes

Ukrainian cities including the country's capital, Kyiv, faced new power outages Friday as the country's energy system struggles to cope with damage from a wave of Russian attacks.
Residents of Kyiv were warned to prepare for temporary blackouts in the city on Friday morning, just a day after widespread outages as the government rationed energy usage and urged residents to conserve electricity.
It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a wave of missile strikes and “kamikaze” drone attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine. Moscow's forces launched fresh strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv on Friday, local officials said.
Food handouts in Donetsk
Russian forces carry out fresh strikes in Zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of launching fresh strikes on the southern region of Zaporizhzhia on Friday.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration, said in a Telegram post that multiple people had been injured in the attack.
He also warned of a “possibility of repeated attacks,” as he called on residents to “be vigilant” and “take care of each other.”
Power outages in Borodyanka
Power outages continue, including in Kyiv
A number of cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, saw power outages continue on Friday as the country’s energy system struggles to cope with damage from a wave of Russian attacks.
Residents in the capital were warned to prepare for temporary blackouts in the city starting Friday.
It comes just a day after temporary widespread blackouts took place on Thursday, when Ukraine’s national energy company, Ukrenergo, urged people to charge all their devices and prepare warm clothing, blankets and flashlights.