Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Power outages continue amid fresh strikes

Ukrainian cities including the country's capital, Kyiv, faced new power outages Friday as the country's energy system struggles to cope with damage from a wave of Russian attacks.

Residents of Kyiv were warned to prepare for temporary blackouts in the city on Friday morning, just a day after widespread outages as the government rationed energy usage and urged residents to conserve electricity.

It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a wave of missile strikes and “kamikaze” drone attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine. Moscow's forces launched fresh strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv on Friday, local officials said.