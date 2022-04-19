Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Moscow launches a new phase of the conflict

Russia has opened a long-anticipated new phase of the war in Ukraine, launching its eastern offensive in a bid to seize the country's industrial heartland.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said early Tuesday that the Kremlin was seeking "to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk," which together make up the Donbas region.

"We will defend ourselves. We will fight. We will not give away anything Ukrainian," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late Monday.

The full-scale assault on Ukraine's east came as the last fighters in Mariupol, the besieged port city that is crucial to Moscow's goals, continued to hold out. It also followed Russian strikes across the country, hitting supply lines and military infrastructure and killing at least seven people in the western city of Lviv.