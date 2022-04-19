Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Moscow launches a new phase of the conflict

Russia has opened a long-anticipated new phase of the war in Ukraine, launching its eastern offensive in a bid to seize the country's industrial heartland.
The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said early Tuesday that the Kremlin was seeking "to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk," which together make up the Donbas region.
"We will defend ourselves. We will fight. We will not give away anything Ukrainian," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late Monday.
The full-scale assault on Ukraine's east came as the last fighters in Mariupol, the besieged port city that is crucial to Moscow's goals, continued to hold out. It also followed Russian strikes across the country, hitting supply lines and military infrastructure and killing at least seven people in the western city of Lviv.
Wreckage piled high in Irpin
Russia trying to 'establish full control' over the Donbas region, Ukraine says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address late Monday that the long-anticipated 'battle for the Donbas' had begun.
Russia has been building up forces for a new offensive in the east for weeks, refocusing its efforts on Ukraine's industrial heartland after failing to seize the capital, Kyiv, and suffering a series of setbacks through the first phase of the war.
Russian forces attacking along a broad front in the east, Ukraine says
Russian forces are attacking along a broad front, over 300 miles long, Ukrainian officials said late Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces were increasing assaults in the Luhansk and the Donetsk regions — both of which are part of the Donbas — as well as in the area of Zaporizhzhia, they said.
“The occupiers attempted to break through our defenses,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said. “Fortunately, our military is holding out. They passed through only two cities — this is Kreminna and another small town.”
He added: “We are not giving up any of our territories.”