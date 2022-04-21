Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Putin claims Mariupol 'success,' tells forces not to storm last stronghold

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed “success” in Mariupol but ordered his forces not to storm the site where the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged port city is holding out.
In a rare televised meeting at the Kremlin on Thursday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that the sprawling Azovstal steel plant was “securely blocked” while the rest of the strategically vital city was “liberated.”
Putin said that rather than risk Russian soldiers’ lives by launching a final ground assault on the remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the city, they should instead blockade it “so that not even a fly comes through.”
Ukrainian forces have held out under weeks of heavy bombardment that have decimated much of the city and prompted international condemnation of Moscow's tactics. A commander in Mariupol on Wednesday issued a video plea for help, saying his troops were facing their final days. Kyiv has been desperately seeking ways to evacuate the soldiers and thousands of civilians still trapped in the city without much food or aid.
Four evacuation buses left Mariupol on Wednesday
Four buses carrying residents of Mariupol left the besieged city through a humanitarian corridor on Wednesday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said .
“They spent the night in Berdyansk and are now heading to Vasylivka. We are waiting for them in Zaporizhia soon,” she said in a Telegram post early Thursday. The number of people able to make it out fell far short of the 6,000 Kyiv was hoping for, with fighting continuing around the besieged city.
Ukraine will attempt to evacuate more women, children and the elderly on Thursday via buses, Vereschuk said. Authorities will also try arranging evacuation routes from Kherson, she added.
Putin claims Mariupol 'success,' orders forces not to storm Ukrainian stronghold
Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed "success" in the strategically vital Mariupol but ordered his forces not to storm the site where the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance is holding out.
In a move that would seemingly deprive the Kremlin of the ability to declare it had fully captured the key port city, Putin told his defense minister that to spare Russian lives they should ensure that "not even a fly" can get in or out of the Azovstal steel plant.
Sergei Shoigu, the defense minister, told Putin that the stronghold was "fully blocked" while the rest of the city had been "liberated."
Russian forces advancing toward Kramatorsk as eastern offensive continues, U.K. says
Russian forces are advancing toward the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, which has been under heavy rocket attacks, the United Kingdom’s defense ministry has said.
The forces have been moving from staging areas in the Donbas, and the move has been coupled with high levels of Russian air activity aimed at providing support to Moscow’s new eastern offensive, the ministry said in an intelligence update early Thursday.
“Russia likely desires to demonstrate significant successes ahead of their annual 9th May Victory Day celebrations,” the ministry said. “This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date.”
China’s Xi reiterates opposition to use of economic sanctions
Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated his country’s opposition to unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction,” without directly mentioning the West’s punitive actions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Delivering a video speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, Xi warned Thursday that economic “decoupling” and pressure tactics such as severing supply chains would not work.
“China would like to put forward a global security initiative” that upholds “the principle of indivisibility of security,” Xi said. “We should uphold the principle of indivisibility of security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the building of national security on the basis of insecurity in other countries.”