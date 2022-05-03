Russia will try to annex large parts of eastern Ukraine as soon as this month, a senior U.S. official has warned, underscoring the stakes for civilians in the region as efforts continue to evacuate those trapped in the steel plant that has been Mariupol's last holdout.
The U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Michael Carpenter, warned that Russia was planning sham referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that have been a focus of Moscow's eastern offensive.
Even with Russian forces struggling to make progress, the assault has brought renewed fighting and bombardment to towns across Ukraine's east and south. Civilians fleeing the siege of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the key port city, were arriving in Ukrainian controlled territory on Tuesday.
The country's fierce defense has helped rally Western allies to offer growing support, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to address Kyiv's parliament in a speech that will hail "Ukraine's finest hour."
For full coverage please click here.
Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, E.U. readies oil sanctions
KYIV/LVIV — Russian forces fired rockets at the encircled steel works in Ukraine’s Mariupol and smoke darkened the sky above the plant, where officials say 200 civilians are still trapped despite evacuations, while the European Union prepared to sanction Russian oil.
Reuters images showed volleys of rockets fired from a Russian truck-mounted launcher on the outskirts of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.
The attack followed a U.N.-brokered ceasefire around the Soviet-era steel complex that allowed several groups of civilians to escape the last holdout of Ukrainian fighters in the southern port in recent days.
More civilians were trapped in bunkers and tunnels under the complex and some 100,000 remained in the rest of the city, mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Tuesday.
Life goes on amid devastation in Mariupol
Russian forces 'significantly weaker' after losses in Ukraine, U.K. says
The war in Ukraine has considerably weakened Russia’s military and recovery won’t be easy, the British government said Tuesday.
“Russia’s military is now significantly weaker, both materially and conceptually, as a result of its invasion of Ukraine,” the Ministry of Defence said in its daily briefing.
It comes after Moscow invested heavily in the military between 2005 and 2018, but “failures both in strategic planning and operational execution” hindered the Russian military’s advantage.
On Monday, Britain warned that it would take years for Russia to build back from its military losses in Ukraine.
At least 220 children have died since the war began, Ukraine's prosecutor general says
At least 220 children were killed and 406 injured during the the Russian invasion, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday.
“These figures are not final, “ the office said in an online statement. The statement said a 14-year-old boy was killed by a Russian missile strike on the city of Odessa on Monday.
More than 1,500 schools, colleges and kindergartens have been damaged, 118 of them were completely destroyed, the statement added.
Watching from space, satellites collect evidence of war crimes
Few developments in Ukraine have escaped the all-seeing eyes of satellites.
From their orbital perches, Earth-watching satellites have followed the movement of troops around the country, zeroing in on strikes in contested areas and witnessing the aftermath of attacks.
Now, these “eyes in the sky” are gathering images in greater quantities and at higher resolutions than ever before, collecting what could end up as crucial pieces of evidence in investigations into potential war crimes committed by Russia since its military assault began on Feb. 24.
Pope Francis says he asked to meet with Putin, but hasn't heard back yet
Pope Francis asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but did not receive a response, he said in an interview published on Tuesday.
“We have not yet received an answer and we are still insisting, even if I fear that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting right now. But so much brutality how can you not stop it?” he told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper.
In the interview he suggested that the war was trigged by “the barking of NATO at Russia’s door.”
“An anger that I don’t know if it was provoked,” he said, “but perhaps facilitated, yes.”
The pope, who has regularly appealed for peace in Ukraine since the war began, also told the newspaper that Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban had told him Russia planned to end the war on May 9, when Russia marks the anniversary of the country's victory over Germany in 1945.
Families leave eastern Ukraine by bulletproof bus
U.K. PM Johnson will proclaim Ukraine’s ‘finest hour’ in address, announce more military aid
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will declare “this is Ukraine’s finest hour” in an address to Kyiv's parliament on Tuesday, according to excerpts released by his office.
Johnson will also announce more than $300 million in military aid for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces, his office said. It includes air defense vehicles, missiles, a counter-battery radar system and GPS jamming equipment, it said.
“Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free,” Johnson will say, according to the excerpts.
Winston Churchill in June 1940 famously used the phrase “their finest hour” in a speech during World War II, in the face of what he predicted would be a battle for Britain with the threat of invasion by Nazi Germany.