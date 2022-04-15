Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Putin’s sunk warship gives Kyiv a timely boost

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth week, President Vladimir Putin suffered a fresh setback with the sinking of the Moskva, the flagship of his Black Sea fleet.
The symbolic defeat comes as Russian forces prepare for a major offensive in Ukraine's east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed his country for its resolve during 50 days of war but said it had become clear that the Donbas region was now the "main target for Russia."
A fierce battle for Mariupol raged on, with the head of the United Nations World Food Program warning that the tens of thousands of people still trapped in the besieged southeastern port city are being "starved to death" as they remain without access to water, food, medicine and other basic supplies.
- Russia’s defense ministry acknowledged that the warship Moskva had sunk Thursday, but said the ship had been damaged by a fire and had eventually gone down while being towed in “stormy sea” conditions. Ukrainian officials claimed they had hit the ship with a missile attack.
- G-20 host Indonesia has said Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has confirmed plans to virtually attend next week's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.
- The International Red Cross is rolling out its largest-ever cash assistance program to help more than 2 million people in Ukraine and those who have fled the country.
9 humanitarian corridors to open Friday
Nine humanitarian corridors are set to open in Ukraine on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.
Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post that residents of the besieged city of Mariupol would be able to evacuate to Zaporizhzhia via their own transportation.
The announcement comes after no corridors were opened Wednesday. Vereshchuk said Russian forces had violated a cease-fire in Luhansk and blocked evacuation buses in Zaporizhzhia.
Routes to Zaporizhzhia were also expected to be open from Berdyansk, Tokmak and Enerhodar for those who have their own transportation.
Evacuation routes are also expected to be opened to Bakhmut, including from Sieverodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Rubizhne and the village of Hirske.
Vereshchuk said humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region would "work under the condition of cessation of shelling by the occupying forces."
Russia likely to review Black Sea posture after sinking of Moskva, U.K. says
Russia is likely to “review its maritime posture in the Black Sea” after the flagship of its fleet there sank following an explosion, the British defense ministry said Friday.
Russia’s defense ministry said the Moskva sank as it was being towed following a fire caused by the detonation of ammunition, according to Russian state-owned media. Ukrainian defense officials said their forces struck it with two missiles. The crew had been evacuated, the Russian ministry said.
The U.K. defense ministry said in a daily update Friday that “the Moskva served a key role" as both a command vessel and an air defense node. It was commissioned in 1979 and had been refitted and returned to service last year, it said.
“This incident means Russia has now suffered damage to two key naval assets since invading Ukraine, the first being Russia’s Alligator-class landing ship Saratov on 24 March. Both events will likely lead Russia to review its maritime posture in the Black Sea,” the U.K. ministry said.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Thursday that the U.S. can’t confirm Ukrainian reports of a missile strike, but couldn’t refute it either, and was unable to confirm what caused the explosion.
“We just don’t have perfect visibility on exactly what happened. We do believe that there was a significant explosion on this cruiser,” which caused a fire, he said.