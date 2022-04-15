Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Putin’s sunk warship gives Kyiv a timely boost

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth week, President Vladimir Putin suffered a fresh setback with the sinking of the Moskva, the flagship of his Black Sea fleet.

The symbolic defeat comes as Russian forces prepare for a major offensive in Ukraine's east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed his country for its resolve during 50 days of war but said it had become clear that the Donbas region was now the "main target for Russia."

A fierce battle for Mariupol raged on, with the head of the United Nations World Food Program warning that the tens of thousands of people still trapped in the besieged southeastern port city are being "starved to death" as they remain without access to water, food, medicine and other basic supplies.

Russia’s defense ministry acknowledged that the warship Moskva had sunk Thursday, but said the ship had been damaged by a fire and had eventually gone down while being towed in “stormy sea” conditions. Ukrainian officials claimed they had hit the ship with a missile attack.

G-20 host Indonesia has said Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has confirmed plans to virtually attend next week's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

The International Red Cross is rolling out its largest-ever cash assistance program to help more than 2 million people in Ukraine and those who have fled the country.

