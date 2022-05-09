Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Putin marks Victory Day with Moscow military parade, speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin is marking Victory Day, celebrating the Soviet Union’s World War II triumph over Nazi Germany with a grand display of military might and a speech from Moscow’s Red Square.
Progress in Ukraine has eluded Putin, with Russian forces devastating but far from defeating the country in a war that has ground on for more than two months. With his military failing to secure the gains Putin may have wanted in order to declare success, analysts have speculated about whether the Kremlin may use the occasion to further escalate its struggling campaign.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia may have already intensified its attacks ahead of the annual holiday, with at least 60 people feared dead after an airstrike on a school where people were sheltering in an eastern Ukraine village on Sunday.
In Mariupol, a key port city, the final civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant where the city's last Ukrainian defenders have held out under fire and siege, frustrating Moscow's efforts at securing what would be a crucial strategic and symbolic victory.
Putin arrives for Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square
What Putin may be planning for Victory Day in Russia
Monday is shaping up to be a potentially pivotal day for Ukraine.
Known as Victory Day, May 9 is a national holiday in Russia commemorating the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, typically marked by an elaborate military parade in Moscow’s Red Square surveyed by senior Kremlin officials.
Western officials have voiced concerns that President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to officially declare war on Ukraine or otherwise escalate his military campaign. But experts say that after more than two months of thwarted offensives, Putin is left with limited options.
Ukraine’s mine-sniffing dog receives medal from Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a medal Sunday to Ukraine’s famous mine-sniffing dog, Patron, and his owner to recognize their dedicated service since Russia’s invasion.
The Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war, quickly becoming a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism.
Zelenskyy made the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patron, which, loosely translated, means “cartridge” or “bullet” in Ukrainian, barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau patted his pockets as if he were looking for a dog treat.
“Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper — Patron — who helps not only to neutralize explosives but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat,” Zelenskyy said in a statement after the ceremony.