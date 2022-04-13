Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russian troops massing in east; Biden accuses Putin of ‘genocide’

New satellite images appeared to show Russian troops advancing on Ukraine's east this week, as British and European officials warned Moscow was readying a fresh military offensive in the region.

With reports of atrocities mounting in the wake of Russia's retreat from around Kyiv, President Joe Biden accused Moscow of "genocide," a rhetorical escalation that earned praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“True words of a true leader," Zelenskyy said in a tweet, asserting that "calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil."

No humanitarian corridors will open Wednesday, Ukraine's deputy prime minister has said, accusing Russian forces of violating a cease-fire and blocking evacuation buses.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko has said at least 100,000 people still need to be evacuated out of the besieged port city.

The White House could announce a new $750 million military aid package for Ukraine as early as this week, U.S. officials said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed Russia will keep fighting, saying, "There is no doubt we will achieve our goals."

See our full coverage here.