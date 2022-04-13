Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russian troops massing in east; Biden accuses Putin of ‘genocide’

New satellite images appeared to show Russian troops advancing on Ukraine's east this week, as British and European officials warned Moscow was readying a fresh military offensive in the region.
With reports of atrocities mounting in the wake of Russia's retreat from around Kyiv, President Joe Biden accused Moscow of "genocide," a rhetorical escalation that earned praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“True words of a true leader," Zelenskyy said in a tweet, asserting that "calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil."
- No humanitarian corridors will open Wednesday, Ukraine's deputy prime minister has said, accusing Russian forces of violating a cease-fire and blocking evacuation buses.
- Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko has said at least 100,000 people still need to be evacuated out of the besieged port city.
- The White House could announce a new $750 million military aid package for Ukraine as early as this week, U.S. officials said.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed Russia will keep fighting, saying, "There is no doubt we will achieve our goals."
See our full coverage here.
Presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia go to Kyiv in support of Ukraine
The presidents of Poland and the Baltic states are headed to Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine, the latest leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital amid Russia’s attack and invasion of the country.
Estonian President Alar Karis tweeted Wednesday that they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit comes days after European Union officials and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv in separate trips.
Russian forces had occupied areas around Kyiv and attacked the city after launching an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but after facing setbacks have since withdrawn from around the city.
Pentagon officials have said they expect those forces to be resupplied, and possibly used elsewhere in the country. Zelenskyy has warned of a ramped-up Russian offensive in Ukraine's east.
Russia's appointment of a new war commander represents new bid to centralize control, U.K. says
Russia's recent appointment of Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as the commander of the war in Ukraine represents a bid to centralize "command and control" after a lack of coordination hampered Moscow's invasion, the British defense ministry has said.
In an intelligence update published Wednesday, it said that “ineffective pre-war planning” and Ukrainian resistance have forced Russia to reassess its operations, refocusing its offensive in the eastern region of Donbas.
Dvornikov, who has previous led operations in Syria, has commanded Russia’s southern district which borders Ukraine’s Donbas region since 2016, it said.
No humanitarian corridors to open after Ukraine says Russia violated cease-fire
Humanitarian corridors will not open Wednesday in Ukraine after Russia violated a cease-fire and blocked evacuation efforts, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday.
In a post on Telegram, she said that the Russian military had blocked evacuation buses in Zaphorizhzhia and violated a cease-fire in the eastern region of Luhansk.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russia of hampering humanitarian efforts, especially out of the besieged port city of Mariupol, where thousands of residents remain without access to food, water, electricity and other essentials.
“All this creates such a level of danger on the routes that we have to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today,” she said.
New satellite images show Russian troops advancing on Ukraine's east
New satellite images appear to show Russian troops advancing on Ukraine's east this week, as British and European officials warn Moscow is preparing to mount a fresh offensive in the region.
The images, captured by Maxar Technologies, a U.S. defense contractor, show Russian forces continuing to move into eastern Ukraine on Monday.
Military deployments were observed along the 14K-34 highway and a corridor leading from Soloti and Valuyki in western Russia toward the border with Ukraine, the company said.