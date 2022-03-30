Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russian units reportedly forced to turn back to reorganize

Russian units suffering heavy losses on the ground have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to "reorganize and resupply," Britain's defense ministry said early Wednesday morning.
The development demonstrates "the difficulties Russia is having reorganizing its units in forward areas with Ukraine," it said. However, the defense ministry warned that Russia would likely compensate for its reduced capability on the ground through mass artillery and missile strikes.
That comes as both U.S. and Ukrainian officials have expressed skepticism over claims from Russia Tuesday that it would "drastically" reduce military operations around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. The vow was made as peace talks unfolded in Istanbul.
President Joe Biden said he would not "read anything" into the claims "until I see what their actions are." He said the U.S. had no plans to withdraw sanctions or military aid to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while there were "positive" signals from ongoing negotiations, they did not "drown out the ruptures of Russian shells."
Three humanitarian corridors agreed for evacuation and aid
Three humanitarian corridors have been agreed to for the evacuation of Mariupol and Melitopol residents and delivery of humanitarian aid, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Wednesday.
In a Telegram post she said that the corridors will deliver aid to the city of Berdyansk and will clear the way for people traveling using their own transport from Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhia.
“On the way back to the city of Zaporizhzhia, people from Berdyansk and Melitopol will be able to join the humanitarian columns in their own vehicles,” she said.