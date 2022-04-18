Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Blasts rock Lviv in the west as Mariupol fights 'to the end'

Explosions rocked Lviv early Monday in what appeared to be a rare and deadly attack on the western Ukrainian city — a safe hub for refugees, Western officials and the media — that came as the world braced for a major Russian offensive further east.

Missile strikes also hit the central city of Dnipropetrovsk, with Russian forces seemingly renewing strikes against areas across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv in the northeast.

In Mariupol, the strategically crucial southeastern port city, the last Ukrainian resistance refused to surrender despite a Russian ultimatum and an unrelenting siege.