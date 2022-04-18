Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Blasts rock Lviv in the west as Mariupol fights 'to the end'

Explosions rocked Lviv early Monday in what appeared to be a rare and deadly attack on the western Ukrainian city — a safe hub for refugees, Western officials and the media — that came as the world braced for a major Russian offensive further east.
Missile strikes also hit the central city of Dnipropetrovsk, with Russian forces seemingly renewing strikes against areas across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv in the northeast.
In Mariupol, the strategically crucial southeastern port city, the last Ukrainian resistance refused to surrender despite a Russian ultimatum and an unrelenting siege.
At least 6 killed in strikes on Lviv, local officials say
At least six people were killed, including a child, and a further 11 injured in the missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, local officials have said.
Four strikes hit the city early Monday, regional Gov. Maksym Kozytskiy said, with three targeting military infrastructure and one hitting a car repair facility.
The sites were all severely damaged, Kozytskiy said, with emergency services working to extinguish ongoing fires.
The city’s mayor said 11 people were injured in addition to the 6 reported dead so far.Shockwaves shattered the windows of a hotel housing evacuated Ukrainians, according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.
Photo shows aftermath of blast near train station in Lviv
Blasts rock Lviv in western Ukraine
LVIV, Ukraine — The regional military administration and mayor’s office said that several missiles had struck this western city early Monday.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said Russia had targeted the city with five missile strikes. Smoke could be seen rising above the city after the blasts around 8:30 a.m. local time.
The exact targets remain unclear, but the explosions rocked what has been a safe haven in the country throughout Russia's war.
Lviv has become a city of refuge for those fleeing the fighting in central and east Ukraine, with more displaced Ukrainians continuing to arrive each day by train and by car.
The city also serves as a central hub for military and humanitarian supplies, as much of the equipment and goods that are sent to Ukraine from the West cross the Polish border about 40 miles away.