Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Sweden joins Finland in move toward NATO; troops defending Kharkiv reach border

Sweden looks set to join neighboring Finland in formally announcing a bid to join NATO, a move that will deal a serious diplomatic blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin as his war reshapes Europe’s security landscape while disfiguring towns and villages across Ukraine.
Sweden’s parliament will debate the issue on Monday after the ruling party endorsed dropping the country’s long-held nonaligned status and applying to join the Transatlantic military alliance. It was the latest evidence that an invasion launched to counter NATO and control Kyiv is increasingly strengthening the West while Russian forces scale back their goals in the east after continued struggles.
Here's what else is going on:
- NATO chief Stoltenberg says invasion 'not going as Moscow had planned' and that 'Ukraine can win this war.'
- Ukraine says troops defending Kharkiv in the northeast have reached the border with Russia after a successful counterattack.
- Explosions hit Mykolaiv, a strategic city near the Black Sea.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine’s foreign minister discuss more aid.
Read full coverage of the war here.
Ukrainian pushback in Kharkiv
Russia scales back plans for eastern offensive, think tank says
Russian forces have likely abandoned plans to seize territory in parts of Ukraine’s east and will likely concentrate on taking over the Luhansk region of the Donbas, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
The think tank, which provides daily updates on the military situation, said that Russian forces have probably given up plans to complete “a large-scale encirclement of Ukrainian units from Donetsk City to Izyum. Moscow has also likely scaled down plans to push 30 miles north from the city of Slovyansk to Izyum.”
The apparent reduction to the military’s ambitions in its eastern offensive comes as Russian forces have likely run short of trained reservists, the institute said. Russia said last month that its goal was to achieve the “full liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics,” which together make up the Donbas region.
Ukrainian forces appear to reach Russian border in Kharkiv region
Ukrainian forces reached the border with Russia north of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, the head of the regional administration said early Monday.
“We are proud of the soldiers of the 227th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who restored the border sign on the state border!” Oleh Synegubov wrote in a post on Telegram.
In a video included with the post, Ukrainian fighters proudly posed with a blue and yellow outpost. They launched a counterattack to push Russian troops back from the area in recent weeks.