Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Sweden joins Finland in move toward NATO; troops defending Kharkiv reach border

Sweden looks set to join neighboring Finland in formally announcing a bid to join NATO, a move that will deal a serious diplomatic blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin as his war reshapes Europe’s security landscape while disfiguring towns and villages across Ukraine.

Sweden’s parliament will debate the issue on Monday after the ruling party endorsed dropping the country’s long-held nonaligned status and applying to join the Transatlantic military alliance. It was the latest evidence that an invasion launched to counter NATO and control Kyiv is increasingly strengthening the West while Russian forces scale back their goals in the east after continued struggles.

Here's what else is going on:

NATO chief Stoltenberg says invasion 'not going as Moscow had planned' and that 'Ukraine can win this war.'

Ukraine says troops defending Kharkiv in the northeast have reached the border with Russia after a successful counterattack.

Explosions hit Mykolaiv, a strategic city near the Black Sea.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine’s foreign minister discuss more aid.

