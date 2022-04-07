Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian foreign minister to discuss ‘weapons’ at NATO talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has joined NATO foreign ministers in Brussels for a summit on the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the talks, he said his agenda was "very simple. It has only three items on it: It’s weapons, weapons and weapons.” He is also expected to provide an update on the latest developments in peace talks.
The summit comes as the United Nations General Assembly is expected to vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council, an outcome the United States has pushed for.
In recent days, Russia has faced growing condemnation — and sanctions — over atrocities its forces are alleged to have committed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha before pulling out of the town.
Meanwhile, the mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol said Wednesday that as many as 5,000 people are believed to have died since Russia launched its invasion in February.
Ten evacuation corridors to open in Ukraine
Ten evacuation corridors have been planned for Thursday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Telegram.
The planned corridors will include five evacuation routes in Luhansk as well as transport routes from Mariupol using private vehicles, she said. Additional corridors from Melitopol and Berdyansk will be facilitated by buses, Vereshchuk said.
Evacuation out of Mariupol has been extremely challenging with safe passages repeatedly attacked and blocked, Ukrainian officials have said.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday that it was able to lead a convoy of buses and private cars carrying more than 500 people to Zaporizhzhia after days of difficulties trying to reach the besieged port city to help facilitate evacuations.
Austria expelling four Russian diplomats
Austria is expelling four Russian diplomats for behavior incompatible with their diplomatic status, a spokeswoman for its foreign minister said on Thursday, joining a group of European Union countries that have taken similar action this week.
Unlike those other EU countries, which include France, Italy and Germany, the spokeswoman for Alexander Schallenberg did not say the move was because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The three diplomats working at Russia’s embassy and one based in Salzburg must leave Austria by Tuesday, she said.
“The (four) people have acted in a way that is inconsistent with their diplomatic status,” the spokeswoman said in a short statement without elaborating.
Sweden, Denmark, Greece and Romania are also among the EU countries that have announced this week they are expelling Russian diplomats over the war in Ukraine. The coordinated moves came shortly after images of what appeared to be civilian bodies strewn in the streets of the Ukrainian town of Bucha caused international outrage.
“I think the deal Ukrainians are offering is fair: you give us weapons, we sacrifice our lives and the war is contained in Ukraine. This is it," he said.
He further said Ukraine would continue to push the West for an oil and gas embargo on Russia, along with other measures.