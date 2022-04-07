Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian foreign minister to discuss ‘weapons’ at NATO talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has joined NATO foreign ministers in Brussels for a summit on the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the talks, he said his agenda was "very simple. It has only three items on it: It’s weapons, weapons and weapons.” He is also expected to provide an update on the latest developments in peace talks.

The summit comes as the United Nations General Assembly is expected to vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council, an outcome the United States has pushed for.

In recent days, Russia has faced growing condemnation — and sanctions — over atrocities its forces are alleged to have committed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha before pulling out of the town.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol said Wednesday that as many as 5,000 people are believed to have died since Russia launched its invasion in February.

