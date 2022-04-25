Russia-Ukraine war: U.S. pledges new military aid, diplomatic return in Kyiv meeting

The United States will deliver more military aid and return a diplomatic presence to Ukraine in a show of support as the war enters a new phase at the start of its third month.

The pledges, which came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made a secretive trip to Kyiv, will seek to bolster faith in Ukraine’s defenses as Russia launches its new offensive in the country’s south and east.

The U.S. delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials in the country's capital, the highest-level American visit since Russia invaded.

Zelenskyy had urged the U.S. officials not to show up empty-handed and saw a further boost to Western allies' support for his cause with the re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy congratulated Macron, calling the centrist leader “a true friend of Ukraine” after he held off the challenge of the far-right Marine Le Pen, who threatened to upend NATO and urged closer ties with Russia.

For full coverage please click here.