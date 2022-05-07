Russia-Ukraine war live updates: War taking 'heavy toll' on Russian forces, U.K. says, Azovstal evacuations go on

The war in Ukraine is taking a “heavy toll” on some of Russia’s most capable units and most advanced capabilities, an intelligence briefing from Britain’s defense ministry said Saturday, as rescuers sought to evacuate more civilians from a steel mill in Mariupol.
At least one T-90M, Russia’s most advanced tank, has been destroyed in the fighting, the ministry tweeted in a regular bulletin.
It came as Ukrainian fighters holed up in the Azovstal steel plant make their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of Mariupol, a strategically important port-city.
Dozens of people were evacuated from the sprawling site on Friday and handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russian and Ukrainian officials said. They added that evacuation efforts would continue into the weekend.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is expected to attend a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a guest, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.
War in Ukraine taking ‘heavy toll’ on Russian military, U.K. says
It added that it will “be particularly challenging to replace modernized and advanced equipment due to sanctions restricting Russia’s access to critical microelectronic components.”
In April, Russia redirected its war efforts and resources to focus on the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, after logistical and supply issues contributed to the failure of its multi-fronted invasion of the nation. The loss of advanced military equipment is likely to hamper hopes of swift victory further.
Biden authorizes shipment of $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine
President Joe Biden on Friday authorized the shipment of another $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine for artillery rounds and radar systems in its fight against Russia’s invading forces.
Biden said the latest spending means his administration has “nearly exhausted” what Congress authorized for Ukraine in March and called on lawmakers to swiftly approve a more than $33 billion spending package that will last through the end of September.
“We are sending the weapons and equipment that Congress has authorized directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement. “U.S. support, together with the contributions of our Allies and partners, has been critical in helping Ukraine win the battle of Kyiv and hinder Putin’s war aims in Ukraine.”
A U.S. official said the latest tranche of assistance includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.
‘This is hypocrisy’: Zelenskyy lambasts West over Russia sanctions loopholes
Biden, Zelenskyy to attend virtual G7 meeting
President Joe Biden is expected to attend a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a guest, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.
Psaki said the timing of the meeting of top economic nations should be noted because Russian President Vladimir Putin has “projected his desire” to use his nation’s Victory Day celebrations Monday to declare Russia’s defeat of Ukraine.
“I think it should not be lost, the significance of ... when this G7 meeting is happening,” Psaki said after a briefing Friday.
The G7 meeting will have Putin and the attack on Ukraine as a topic front-and-center, she said.
Group leaders, joined by Zelenskyy, will discuss “building on our unprecedented sanctions to impose severe costs for Putin’s war,” Psaki said.