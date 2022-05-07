Russia-Ukraine war live updates: War taking 'heavy toll' on Russian forces, U.K. says, Azovstal evacuations go on

The war in Ukraine is taking a “heavy toll” on some of Russia’s most capable units and most advanced capabilities, an intelligence briefing from Britain’s defense ministry said Saturday, as rescuers sought to evacuate more civilians from a steel mill in Mariupol.

At least one T-90M, Russia’s most advanced tank, has been destroyed in the fighting, the ministry tweeted in a regular bulletin.

It came as Ukrainian fighters holed up in the Azovstal steel plant make their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of Mariupol, a strategically important port-city.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the sprawling site on Friday and handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russian and Ukrainian officials said. They added that evacuation efforts would continue into the weekend.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is expected to attend a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a guest, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Read full coverage of the war here.