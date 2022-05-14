Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy warns Russian blockade could lead to food shortage

Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports is “provoking a large-scale food crisis,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday in his late-night video address, as he questioned countries that delayed placing sanctions on Moscow and postponed aid to his country.

“Russian officials are also openly threatening the world that there will be famine in dozens of countries,” he said. “And what could be the consequences of such a famine? What political instability and migration flows will this lead to? How much will you have to spend then to overcome the consequences?”

His comments came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is “not of a favorable opinion” of a move by Finland and, potentially, Sweden to join NATO. Ministers from both countries are expected to attend an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin later today.

Here’s what else is going on:

