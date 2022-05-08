Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy to meet with G7 leaders as Azovstal resistance appears near end

The leaders of the world’s biggest economies are scheduled to hold a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sunday, in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday to honor the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany on May 9.
The meeting of the Group of 7 nations comes after Zelenskyy warned in a late night video address that Russian forces will likely intensify their attacks leading into Monday.
His comments came after the key Black Sea port of Odesa was hit with cruise missiles and the bombardment of the Azovstal steel plant up the coast in Mariupol continued Saturday.
All women, children and elderly have been evacuated from sprawling site, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said Saturday, but soldiers and civilian men remain in the facility where fighters are making their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategically important port city.
Elsewhere, preliminary information from a Russian airstrike on a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka suggested 60 people had been killed, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said in a post on his Telegram channel. NBC News has not been able to independently verify this.
Russian missiles rain down on Odesa, according to Ukrainian military
Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania
BUCHAREST, Romania — Jill Biden on Saturday heard heartbreaking stories from Ukrainian women and children who fled Russia’s war and found safe haven across the border in Romania, and the American first lady praised the Romanian government and relief organizations for the range of humanitarian aid they are providing to refugees.
At a Romanian public school hosting refugee students, Biden saw firsthand the relief efforts to assist some of the 900,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Romania since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Most of those Ukrainians have moved on to other countries, but many — mainly women and children — have remained as the fighting rages.
“We stand with you,” Biden told mothers of some of the students after visiting classrooms where kids ages 5 to 15 attend school.
500 hospitals damaged, dozens of doctors killed and wounded since war began, Ukraine’s health minister says
Ukraine’s healthcare infrastructure has been badly damaged, in some cases beyond repair, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.
Speaking on Ukrainian television, Liashko detailed the extent of the destruction and the toll on healthcare professionals in the weeks since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
“Since the beginning of the war, 10 of my colleagues (doctors) have been killed and more than 40 wounded,” Liashko said.
More than 40 hospitals have also been destroyed and cannot be rebuilt and about 500 hospitals have been damaged and cannot provide treatment, he said.
“All this violates the WHO motto: ‘Health for all,’” Liashko said.