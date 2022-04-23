Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy warns Moscow wants to ‘invade other countries’ as another apparent mass grave found

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia's invasion of his homeland was “only the beginnning” and the Kremlin wanted “to invade other countries,” in a video address late Friday.

Calling for other countries to “fight alongside” Ukraine, Zelenskyy, in the message posted to his Telegram channel, said that nations who wanted to remain neutral were making “the riskiest bet, because you will lose everything.”

His comments came before what appeared to be another mass grave was discovered in the village of Vynohradne near Mariupol, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the besieged southern city’s mayor.

Satellite images from U.S. defense contractor Maxar appeared to show what the firm described in a statement as several long, parallel trenches that “are/will likely become” new gravesites. Each trench is roughly 131 feet, the company said, adding that they began to appear in late March. Russian officials did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Moscow's attempts to fully capture Mariupol have been slowed by Ukrainian resistance, according to an intelligence briefing from the U.K.’s defense ministry early Saturday. It said that Ukrainian counterattacks had prevented its forces from making any major gains in the last 24 hours.