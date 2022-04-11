Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy warns of ramped-up Russian offensive in the east

Civilians continue to flee eastern Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a ramped-up Russian offensive in the region.

In a nightly address Sunday, he said Moscow's forces were expected to move to "even larger operations" in eastern Ukraine, but said his country's troops were prepared to "respond."

Satellite images captured by Maxar, a commercial firm that works with the U.S. government, appeared to show an 8-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles moving south toward the Donbas area that seems likely to be the focus of the war's next phase.

It comes as Russia has appointed a general with a record of brutality in Syria to take over its operations in Ukraine, a U.S. official and a Western official confirmed to NBC News.

Military analysts have warned that the appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov could be a sign Moscow intends to further terrorize civilians as the war rages on. In an intelligence update early Monday, the British defense ministry cited fears that Russia could potentially deploy phosphorus munitions in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, following a meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend.

See full coverage here.