Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy warns of ramped-up Russian offensive in the east

Civilians continue to flee eastern Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a ramped-up Russian offensive in the region.
In a nightly address Sunday, he said Moscow's forces were expected to move to "even larger operations" in eastern Ukraine, but said his country's troops were prepared to "respond."
Satellite images captured by Maxar, a commercial firm that works with the U.S. government, appeared to show an 8-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles moving south toward the Donbas area that seems likely to be the focus of the war's next phase.
It comes as Russia has appointed a general with a record of brutality in Syria to take over its operations in Ukraine, a U.S. official and a Western official confirmed to NBC News.
Military analysts have warned that the appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov could be a sign Moscow intends to further terrorize civilians as the war rages on. In an intelligence update early Monday, the British defense ministry cited fears that Russia could potentially deploy phosphorus munitions in the besieged port city of Mariupol.
Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, following a meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend.
Germany sees 'massive indications' of war crimes in Ukraine, foreign minister says
Germany sees massive indications of war crimes in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.
“We have massive indications of war crimes,” she told reporters before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg. “In the end, the courts will have to decide, but for us, it is central to secure all evidence.”
“As the German federal government, we have already made it clear that there will be a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, starting with coal, then oil and gas, and so that this can be implemented jointly in the European Union, we need a joint, coordinated plan to completely phase out fossil fuels to be able to withdraw as a European Union,” she added.
11 dead, including child, after airstrikes in Kharkiv
At least 11 people are dead in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, including a 7-year-old child, after Russian forces launched dozens of airstrikes on the city of and surrounding areas, the region's governor has said.
In a Telegram post Monday, Gov. Oleh Synegubov said Russian forces had launched as many as 66 strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and nearby areas. NBC News could not independently verify the claim or the reported death toll.
Synegubov said at least 14 people had also been injured in the attacks, which he said struck a number of areas, including Saltivka, Pisochyn and Zolochiv.
Russia could use phosphorus bombs in Mariupol, U.K. warns
Britain's defense ministry has warned that Russia could use phosphorus munitions in the besieged port city of Mariupol.
In an intelligence update on Monday morning, the British defense ministry said Russia's "prior use of phosphorus munitions in the Donetsk Oblast" raises the possibility of its future use in Mariupol as heavy fighting continues around the strategic city.
The defense ministry further noted that Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces "repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment."
It warned that Russia's "continued reliance" on unguided bombs decreases its military's ability to "discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes," which it warned could greatly increase the risk of further civilian casualties.