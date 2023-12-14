Putin news conference live updates: Russian president holds annual news conference and call-in show

Russia is ready to build relations with the U.S. Russia is ready to build relations with the U.S., Putin said when asked about the possibility of normalization of contact with the West nearly two years after the invasion of Ukraine. Putin called the U.S. an “important and necessary country” in the world, but said its “imperialism politics” get in the way of relations with Moscow. Share this -





Almost half-a-million contractors have been hired for Ukraine war, Putin says

Asked if there will be another wave of mobilization in Russia, Putin said it was not necessary because around 486,000 contractors have been hired to fight on the frontlines this year. "The flow of those who want to defend their homeland with weapons in their hands does not stop," Putin said, adding that 1,500 people get recruited across the country a day. "So why do we need mobilization? As of today, there is no need for that," he added. Russia launched partial mobilization last year, an unpopular move that prompted an outcry across the country and mass exodus of military-age men from Russia, something Putin called a "sensitive question."





Audience listens intently as Putin speaks

As he spoke at his year-end press conference, the audience listened intently to the Russian leader.

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AFP - Getty Images





Peace in Ukraine will come when Russia reaches its objectives, Putin says

Peace in Ukraine will come when Russia reaches its objectives, including de-Nazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, Putin said today. Kyiv is currently "getting everything for free," he said, referring to military aid supplied by Ukraine's Western allies. He added that the conflict could end "and it looks like it's ending." Putin and his government have regualrly peddled accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts have disputed. His comments came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading with the U.S. and other allies to give his country more aid and military hardware.





Putin kicks off with the economy

Vladimir Putin launched straight into the numbers relating to Russia's economy, which he said was not only recovering but making leaps forward after it was hit hard by Western sanctions after the Ukraine invasion. Putin said GDP was expected to grow by 3.5% by year's end.

Russia 24

Calling it a "good indicator," Putin said GDP was expected to grow by 3.5% by year's end. Russia's economy was heavily sanctioned after the invasion of Ukraine in an attempt to isolate Moscow and block financing for the war. But Putin said it "recovered from the fall" it experienced after those were put in place.





Reporters from 'non-friendly' countries among the attendees, state TV says

Around 600 people are in the audience at the conference at the Gostinyy Dvor event center in central Moscow, state TV channel Russia 24 reported as Putin entered. Reporters from "non-friendly" countries are also present, the channel said, referring to foreign media outlets from nations that oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the U.S. Ahead of the event, media representatives were invited to take their temperature and pass through "a special disinfecting frame with silver ions," Russian state news agency Tass said, adding this was to minimize any viral spread.





Holding a yellow folder, Putin strides into the event

Holding a yellow folder, President Vladimir Putin strode confidently into the event on time and apparently raring to go. Moderators said they were ready with thousands of questions, including some on what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.





State TV counts down to Putin's news conference

State TV channel Russia 24, which is broadcasting the press conference live, is calling it the "most important event of the year."

State broadcaster Russia 24 displays a countdown timer ahead of President Putin's appearance in front of a live televised audience.

Russia 24





