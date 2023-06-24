Russia live updates: Putin accuses Wagner chief of 'mutiny' and vows mercenaries will face justice

Putin decries ‘armed mutiny’ and vows mercenaries will face justice

Russian President Vladimir Putin has labeled Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary revolt an ‘armed mutiny’ and vowed to put down the effort.

Calling the Wagner rebellion a treasonous “stab in the back” of Moscow’s troops, Putin minced no words as he addressed the nation about the man who was once his caterer.

The Russian leader admitted the situation in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don was complicated but said that the state “will defend itself and repel” the effort.