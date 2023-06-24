Russia live updates: Putin accuses Wagner chief of 'mutiny' and vows mercenaries will face justice

What to know about the situation in Russia
- Russian leaders accused Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, of an attempted coup, and called for his arrest. President Vladimir Putin accused the mercenary chief of "treason."
- Prigozhin claimed that he and his fighters had reached Rostov-on-Don, where the Russian military headquarters that oversee the war in Ukraine are based. NBC News has not verified that claim, but video posted to social media shows armored vehicles on the city's streets.
- Prigozhin accused Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu of of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner’s camps in Ukraine, and vowed to punish “those who destroyed our lads.”
- Prigozhin’s Wagner Grouphas been engaged in some of the heaviest fighting in Ukraine, called a proxy force by U.S. officials and others.
Putin decries ‘armed mutiny’ and vows mercenaries will face justice
Russian President Vladimir Putin has labeled Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary revolt an ‘armed mutiny’ and vowed to put down the effort.
Calling the Wagner rebellion a treasonous “stab in the back” of Moscow’s troops, Putin minced no words as he addressed the nation about the man who was once his caterer.
The Russian leader admitted the situation in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don was complicated but said that the state “will defend itself and repel” the effort.
Mercenary chief claims control of military HQ in southern city
Yevgeny Prigozhin said early Saturday that he and his fighters had effectively taken control of Rostov-on-Don, the southern Russian city where the headquarters for the war in Ukraine are based.
In a video posted to his social media, Prigozhin threatened to blockade the city and head for Moscow unless Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff, come to see him in Rostov.
NBC News has not verified the claims, but video posted to social media shows armored vehicles on the city’s streets.
Russian defense ministry appeals directly to Wagner fighters
Russia’s defense ministry issued a direct appeal to Wagner mercenaries, urging them to abandon a revolt that appeared to have moved into the southern Russian city of Rostov.
“You were tricked into Prigozhin’s criminal gamble and participation in an armed insurgency,” the ministry said in a post on Telegram early Saturday.
“We guarantee everyone’s safety,” it added.
BREAKING: Richard Engel on reports of attempted coup on Putin in RussiaJune 24, 202307:03
What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group led by man accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia
Prigozhin was once a catering business owner so known for government events he was called “Putin’s chef”
Prigozhin, 61, is a Russian oligarch who has been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department — including in 2019 for efforts to influence the 2018 U.S. presidential election, and also previously for the 2016 election.
The Wagner Group, which Russia calls a “private military company” had been founded in 2014 but it wasn’t until September of 2022 that Prigozhin admitted that he founded it, Reuters has reported. He previously denied it.
One of the wealthiest men in Russia, Prigozhin financed the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based internet troll farm. He was among 13 Russians and three Russian companies indicted in the U.S. in 2018 on criminal charges related to election interference activities.
Prigozhin aiming to oust defense chief, not Putin, U.S. official says
A senior U.S. military official told NBC News he does not believe Prigozhin is attempting a coup against Putin at this stage, but rather an attempt to remove Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
Wagner’s troop strength is difficult to estimate. A number that is often used (and sometimes used by Wagner) is 25,000, although other estimates are as high as 50,000 and as low as 15,000.
Prigozhin claims he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military contractor who called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister, confirmed in a video that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don.
The city is home to the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.