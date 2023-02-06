Photos: Historic Gaziantep Castle badly damaged in quake The historic Gaziantep Castle appears badly damaged after a huge earthquake struck the southern Turkish province of Gaziantep. Mehmet Akif Parlak / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A similar view shows the castle in November 2021. Dimitar Chobanov / Alamy Stock Photo Share this -





Link copied

Turkey's Iskenderun port damaged from quake ISTANBUL — Turkey’s maritime authority said on Monday that the Iskenderun port located in the southern Turkish province of Hatay is damaged due to the major earthquake. Following its damage inspections, the authority said on Twitter that operations continue in ports besides Iskenderun. Share this -





Link copied

Photos: Syrian first responders rush to help in northern Idlib Aaref Watad / AFP - Getty Images Victims are rushed to the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey. Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, transport an injured person pulled from the rubble in Shalakh village in Idlib’s early on Monday. Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





Link copied

France's Emmanuel Macron offers help to quake-struck region "Terrible images come to us from Turkey and Syria after an earthquake of unprecedented force," France's president wrote on Twitter. "France stands ready to provide emergency aid to the populations on the spot. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families." Share this -





Link copied

Photo: Dramatic rescue of infant in Syria's Idlib province A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, a volunteer force also known as the White Helmets, carries a child rescued from the rubble in the town of Zardana in the northwestern Idlib province early on Monday. Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





Link copied

Death toll rises to more than 660 At least 668 people have been killed in the quake, according to the latest figures. At a news conference, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay confirmed at least 284 had been killed in the country. At least 237 more were killed in government-controlled areas of Syria, according to the country’s health ministry. At least 147 people were killed in rebel-held areas, according to the White Helmets. That takes the combined death toll across the two borders to at least 668, with fears it may still rise substantially with scores injured and rescue workers and residents sifting through the rubble. Share this -





Link copied

Map shows where the earthquake hit AP Share this -





Link copied

Hundreds dead after massive earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria A 7.8-magnitude earthquake left more than 600 people dead and many trapped as it toppled buildings in southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. Read the full story here. Share this -





Link copied