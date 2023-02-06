Latest on quake that hit beleaguered region
- More than 668 people are dead in southern Turkey and northern Syria.
- The toll is expected to rise sharply on both sides of the border.
- The early morning 7.8-magnitude temblor was centered about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital in Turkey.
Photos: Historic Gaziantep Castle badly damaged in quake
The historic Gaziantep Castle appears badly damaged after a huge earthquake struck the southern Turkish province of Gaziantep.
A similar view shows the castle in November 2021.
Turkey's Iskenderun port damaged from quake
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s maritime authority said on Monday that the Iskenderun port located in the southern Turkish province of Hatay is damaged due to the major earthquake.
Following its damage inspections, the authority said on Twitter that operations continue in ports besides Iskenderun.
Photos: Syrian first responders rush to help in northern Idlib
Victims are rushed to the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey. Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, transport an injured person pulled from the rubble in Shalakh village in Idlib’s early on Monday.
France's Emmanuel Macron offers help to quake-struck region
"Terrible images come to us from Turkey and Syria after an earthquake of unprecedented force," France's president wrote on Twitter. "France stands ready to provide emergency aid to the populations on the spot. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families."
Photo: Dramatic rescue of infant in Syria's Idlib province
A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, a volunteer force also known as the White Helmets, carries a child rescued from the rubble in the town of Zardana in the northwestern Idlib province early on Monday.
Death toll rises to more than 660
At least 668 people have been killed in the quake, according to the latest figures.
At a news conference, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay confirmed at least 284 had been killed in the country.
At least 237 more were killed in government-controlled areas of Syria, according to the country’s health ministry. At least 147 people were killed in rebel-held areas, according to the White Helmets.
That takes the combined death toll across the two borders to at least 668, with fears it may still rise substantially with scores injured and rescue workers and residents sifting through the rubble.
Map shows where the earthquake hit
