IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 10 minutes ago

Turkey and Syria earthquake live updates: 7.8-magnitude quake kills hundreds

More casualties were feared in the aftermath of the early morning temblor, which was centered about 20 miles from Gaziantep.

7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

01:05
By NBC News

Latest on quake that hit beleaguered region

  • More than 668 people are dead in southern Turkey and northern Syria.
  • The toll is expected to rise sharply on both sides of the border.
  • The early morning 7.8-magnitude temblor was centered about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital in Turkey.

Follow our live coverage for updates.

10m ago / 9:40 AM UTC

Photos: Historic Gaziantep Castle badly damaged in quake

NBC News

The historic Gaziantep Castle appears badly damaged after a huge earthquake struck the southern Turkish province of Gaziantep.

Historical Gaziantep Castle damaged in the 7.4 earthquake in Turkiye
Mehmet Akif Parlak / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A similar view shows the castle in November 2021.

Gaziantep castle or Kalesi in Gaziantep, Turkey
Dimitar Chobanov / Alamy Stock Photo
11m ago / 9:39 AM UTC

Turkey's Iskenderun port damaged from quake

Reuters

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s maritime authority said on Monday that the Iskenderun port located in the southern Turkish province of Hatay is damaged due to the major earthquake.

Following its damage inspections, the authority said on Twitter that operations continue in ports besides Iskenderun. 

20m ago / 9:29 AM UTC

Photos: Syrian first responders rush to help in northern Idlib

At least 50 have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries.
Aaref Watad / AFP - Getty Images

Victims are rushed to the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey. Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, transport an injured person pulled from the rubble in Shalakh village in Idlib’s early on Monday.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing hundreds of people as they slept, levelling buildings, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus and Egypt.
Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP - Getty Images
24m ago / 9:26 AM UTC

France's Emmanuel Macron offers help to quake-struck region

Nancy Ing

"Terrible images come to us from Turkey and Syria after an earthquake of unprecedented force," France's president wrote on Twitter. "France stands ready to provide emergency aid to the populations on the spot. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families." 

32m ago / 9:17 AM UTC

Photo: Dramatic rescue of infant in Syria's Idlib province

A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, a volunteer force also known as the White Helmets, carries a child rescued from the rubble in the town of Zardana in the northwestern Idlib province early on Monday.

- A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing hundreds of people as they slept, levelling buildings, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus and Egypt.
Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP - Getty Images
44m ago / 9:06 AM UTC

Death toll rises to more than 660

Max Burman

At least 668 people have been killed in the quake, according to the latest figures.

At a news conference, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay confirmed at least 284 had been killed in the country.

At least 237 more were killed in government-controlled areas of Syria, according to the country’s health ministry. At least 147 people were killed in rebel-held areas, according to the White Helmets.

That takes the combined death toll across the two borders to at least 668, with fears it may still rise substantially with scores injured and rescue workers and residents sifting through the rubble.

44m ago / 9:06 AM UTC

Map shows where the earthquake hit

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by a strong aftershock.
AP
44m ago / 9:06 AM UTC

Hundreds dead after massive earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria

Dennis Romero and Aina J. Khan

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake left more than 600 people dead and many trapped as it toppled buildings in southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

Read the full story here.

1h ago / 8:48 AM UTC

Rescue teams try to reach trapped residents in Adana, Turkey

Image:
Rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, southern Turkey, after a powerful earthquake knocked down multiple buildings.AP
NBC News