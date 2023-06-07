Ukraine dam destruction live updates: Thousands evacuate flooded Kherson

Ukraine was rushing on Wednesday to evacuate tens of thousands of people at risk from flooding in the southern region hit by the destruction of the crucial Kakhovka Dam.
Ukraine's chief prosecutor has launched a criminal investigation into the dam's destruction, accusing Russia of "ecocide," but Russia denies any involvement and blames Ukrainian artillery for the breach.
Follow our coverage here for updates.
Kakhovka Dam breach — the latest updates
- Some 42,000 people are at risk from flooding after the dam collapse, Ukrainian officials estimate.
- People on both sides of the Dnieper River — in Ukrainian and Russian-held territory — are rushing to evacuate in the face of flooding, water shortages and power cuts.
- President Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the dam's destruction and said it was "an environmental bomb of mass destruction" affecting some 100,000 people.
- Shelling is continuing near areas being evacuated, local Ukrainian officials said.
- The dam breach could have a significant impact on the battlefield at a crucial moment for the war, with officials and analysts telling NBC News that Russia was most likely to benefit.
Village of Korsunka completely under water, Russian proxy mayor says
The village of Korsunka on the Russian-controlled shore of the Dnipro River is completely under water after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, a Russian proxy mayor of the nearby town said.
Vladimir Leontiev, head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka, a town on the south side of the river, said Wednesday that the village is submerged due to the uncontrolled discharge of water from the dam, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
Leontiev said other settlements along the shore, including Dnepryani, Krynky and Kozachi Laheri, are flooded up to houses' roofs.
The city of Kherson is inundated with floodwater
Aerial images released early on Wednesday show major flooding through the city streets of Kherson, a day after the Kakhovka dam was destroyed.
Emergency services rescue people by boat from flooded Kherson
Ukrainian security forces rescue local residents by boat during an evacuation from flooded parts of Kherson on Wednesday.
Water will continue to rise for 20 hours, official says
Ukrainian officials said early Wednesday the water from the burst dam will rise another three feet in the next 20 hours before starting to subside.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said the “intensity” of the floodwaters had decreased but the water level was still rising.
As of 6 a.m. local time (11 p.m. Tuesday ET), 1,852 buildings have been flooded on the right bank of the river, which is still controlled by Ukrainian forces, Prokudin said. And 1,467 people have been evacuated from the area.
"Everyone is working on helping people who found themselves in the areas of flooding," he said.