Ukraine dam destruction live updates: Thousands evacuate flooded Kherson

Ukraine was rushing on Wednesday to evacuate tens of thousands of people at risk from flooding in the southern region hit by the destruction of the crucial Kakhovka Dam.

Ukraine's chief prosecutor has launched a criminal investigation into the dam's destruction, accusing Russia of "ecocide," but Russia denies any involvement and blames Ukrainian artillery for the breach.

Follow our coverage here for updates.

Kakhovka Dam breach — the latest updates Some 42,000 people are at risk from flooding after the dam collapse, Ukrainian officials estimate.

People on both sides of the Dnieper River — in Ukrainian and Russian-held territory — are rushing to evacuate in the face of flooding, water shortages and power cuts.

President Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the dam's destruction and said it was "an environmental bomb of mass destruction" affecting some 100,000 people.

Shelling is continuing near areas being evacuated, local Ukrainian officials said.

The dam breach could have a significant impact on the battlefield at a crucial moment for the war, with officials and analysts telling NBC News that Russia was most likely to benefit.