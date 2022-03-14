Ukraine-Russia war latest news: Moscow and Kyiv to meet for negotiations

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were set to take place on Monday after attacks moved closer to Poland, a member of NATO. On Sunday, a Russian attack on a military base west of Lviv killed 35 and injured 134, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia's navy has set up a "distant blockade" of Ukraine from the Black Sea, cutting the country off in parts of the south, according to Britain's Ministry of Defense.

On Monday, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will meet in Rome with China’s senior diplomat, Yang Jiechi. The meeting will take place after reports that the American government has reason to believe Russia asked China for military equipment and other support following the start of its war in Ukraine, according to three U.S. officials on Sunday.

Russia’s Embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, and the White House declined to comment.

China pushed back on reports in its press briefing, with foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying that “the U.S. has been spreading disinformation and this is very dangerous.”