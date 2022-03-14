Ukraine-Russia war latest news: Moscow and Kyiv to meet for negotiations

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were set to take place on Monday after attacks moved closer to Poland, a member of NATO. On Sunday, a Russian attack on a military base west of Lviv killed 35 and injured 134, Ukrainian officials said.
Russia's navy has set up a "distant blockade" of Ukraine from the Black Sea, cutting the country off in parts of the south, according to Britain's Ministry of Defense.
Kyiv and Moscow to meet for fourth round of negotiations
A fourth round of negotiations were set to take place between Moscow and Kyiv on Monday, according to a tweet from a senior adviser to President Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also pleaded for additional support and weapons from "those abroad scared of being dragged into 'WWIII.'"
"Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully," he added in the post on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military claimed on Monday that Russia had in total lost more than 12,000 personnel, 389 tanks, 77 aircraft and 90 helicopters, among other losses.
NBC News could not independently verify those figures.
Russian establishes 'distant blockade' of Ukraine Black Sea coast
Russian naval forces have established a "distant blockade" of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, effectively isolating the country from international maritime trade, Britain's Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
In addition, 2.5 million Ukrainians had fled their homes as a result of the invasion, it said.
"Indiscriminate Russian shelling and air attacks are causing widespread destruction," the it added.
While there have already been 1,663 civilian casualties since the Russian invasion began, according to the United Nations. True figures are expected to be much higher, the ministry said.
Russian forces have also conducted one amphibious landing in the Sea of Azov, the ministry added on Twitter.
Russia sought military aid from China, U.S. officials say
LVIV, Ukraine — The U.S. government has reason to believe Russia asked China for military equipment and other support following the start of its war in Ukraine, three U.S. officials confirmed Sunday.
The officials declined to elaborate on whether China agreed to the request, or whether the U.S. even knows the answer to that question. They declined say what kind of equipment was requested, and whether it was lethal.
News of the request was first reported by the Financial Times.
U.S. concerns about Russia’s request were expected to be a key issue when President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, meets Monday in Rome with China’s senior diplomat, Yang Jiechi. The White House announced that meeting earlier Sunday.
Russia’s Embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said he had not heard about the request.
"China is deeply concerned and grieved on the Ukraine situation," he added. "We sincerely hope that the situation will ease and peace will return at an early date.”
The White House had no comment.
Earlier Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Sullivan warned non-allies against aiding Russia's war effort, and he singled out China.
Taiwan says ASUS will 'evacuate' Russia after Ukraine urges exit
TAIPEI — Taiwanese personal computer maker ASUS will consider its reputation and put in place a plan to "evacuate" its staff and business in Russia, Taiwan's economy minister said on Monday, after a Ukraine minister asked it to leave the country.
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, tweeted a letter on Thursday to ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih calling on the company to end its business in Russia. Moscow has invaded Ukraine in what the Russian government calls a "special operation."
Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua, asked about the letter, said Taiwan stands with other democracies and has taken action against Russia, but could not comment on what individual companies were doing.
The company, formally called ASUSTeK Computer Inc, did not respond to a request for comment.