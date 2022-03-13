Ukraine-Russia war latest news: Moscow targets base near Polish border, steps up onslaught

Russian missiles pounded a military base near the Polish border, Ukrainian officials said early Sunday, as Kyiv once again woke up to the sound of air raid sirens.

Nine people were killed and 57 injured in the airstrike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, Maksym Kozytskiy, head of Lviv regional administration said in a video posted to his Telegram channel. Preliminary data indicated more than 30 missiles were fired, he added.

NBC News has not verified the missile strikes and no information about victims was immediately available from the base which is around 20 miles from the Polish border, where the U.S. has regularly sent instructors since 2015. It has also hosted international NATO drills.

The attack came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a statement late Saturday, accused Russia of trying to create new "pseudo-republics" in an attempt to break the country apart.

His comments came after President Joe Biden authorized the State Department to provide an additional $200 million in military assistance to Ukraine to aid in its defense against invading troops. The package brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Follow our full coverage on the conflict here.