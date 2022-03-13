Ukraine-Russia war latest news: Moscow targets base near Polish border, steps up onslaught

Russian missiles pounded a military base near the Polish border, Ukrainian officials said early Sunday, as Kyiv once again woke up to the sound of air raid sirens.
Nine people were killed and 57 injured in the airstrike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, Maksym Kozytskiy, head of Lviv regional administration said in a video posted to his Telegram channel. Preliminary data indicated more than 30 missiles were fired, he added.
NBC News has not verified the missile strikes and no information about victims was immediately available from the base which is around 20 miles from the Polish border, where the U.S. has regularly sent instructors since 2015. It has also hosted international NATO drills.
The attack came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a statement late Saturday, accused Russia of trying to create new "pseudo-republics" in an attempt to break the country apart.
His comments came after President Joe Biden authorized the State Department to provide an additional $200 million in military assistance to Ukraine to aid in its defense against invading troops. The package brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Some in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied southern cities take to the streets in show of defiance
Russian soldiers occupy Vanda Chernyshova’s hometown of Kherson in southern Ukraine. Now, she and other residents are determined to show where their loyalties lie.
Chernyshova, 28, was among the hundreds facing off with the Russian invaders and protesting the war. Videos shared on social media last week and verified by NBC News showed crowds marching in Kherson, as well as in Nova Kakhovka and Melitopol in Ukraine’s south, carrying flags and shouting “go home” to the Russian troops.
“It was scary,” Chernyshova, who works stints as a receptionist on international cruise ships, said of the protests in which she has taken part. “You just don’t know what to expect from them.”
She was among the protesters who took to the streets in Kherson on Monday. She said the crowd marched toward the city council building now under Russian control, stopping within about 550 yards of the Russian soldiers. The Russians, who she said were armed and masked, did not move although some filmed the protesters, she added.
Such protests strike at the heart of Russia’s stated reason for invading. President Vladimir Putin has used the pretext of protecting Russian speakers from what he termed “genocide” and oppression by the government in Kyiv to justify his invasion of Ukraine.
Chernyshova, a Russian speaker, and others were angered and alarmed by reports in the Russian state media suggesting that the residents of Kherson — a city of almost 300,000 that is a two-hour drive from Russian-annexed Crimea — welcomed the invading troops. This allegation shocked and angered many in the city who fear Russia will try to annex the region, where many people are bilingual but speak Russian as their first language.
Ukrainian Americans push for stronger U.S. intervention
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Alona Vakal knows that a more forceful military response by the U.S. government against Russia — whose president, Vladimir Putin, has bloodily invaded Ukraine — risks causing an all-out world war.
But her concern isn’t what will happen if Washington intervenes more aggressively. Her concern is what may happen if it doesn't.
“Putin is not going to stop," said Vakal, who came to Green Bay in 2008 from Berdyansk, a port city in southeastern Ukraine. "If America doesn’t do more to stop him, he won't stop. The longer we wait, the worse it will be."
Vakal, whose mother and sister still live in Berdyansk, which is currently occupied by Russian forces, stopped short of saying she’d want the United States or NATO to put troops on the ground in Ukraine. But she implored Washington and Europe to set up a no-fly zone, even if it risks drawing them into open war.
“People worry about World War III. World War III is right now already, it’s here already. What more do you need to see?” she said. “Ukraine is just the first step for Putin.”
Russia launches attack on military facility in western Ukraine
Russian forces fired eight missiles early Sunday toward a military facility and training center in western Ukraine, according to officials.
Preliminary information from the regional military administration reported that an "airstrike" was launched toward the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram, according to an NBC News translation.
NBC News has not verified the missile strikes. No information about victims was immediately available.
The facility, where the U.S. and other foreign militaries have done joint training exercises with Ukraine's military, is located in the Lviv Oblast, or region, about 20 miles from the border with Poland.
The offensive marks the latest in a series of strikes in the western part of the country. Russia has expanded its military offensive this week farther west, launching airstrikes Friday on the cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.
Humanitarian aid expected to reach Mariupol on Sunday
Humanitarian aid that has been delayed in reaching the besieged southern port city of Mariupol is expected to arrive Sunday, Zelenskyy said.
A night after the president said Russian troops did not allow the shipment of food, water and medicine into the city, he announced Saturday that the cargo was expected to arrive Sunday afternoon.
"Due to the complexity of the route they had to spend the night in Berdyansk," Zelenskyy said in an English transcript of his video address.
Russian forces have encircled Mariupol, and the city has been without food, water, heat and medical supplies for more than a week as it has endured heavy shelling, officials have said.
Ukraine resident passes burnt cars while fleeing
A resident passes by cars burnt in the Russian shellfire in the town of Irpin as he flees on Saturday on the road toward Kyiv.