Russia's war in Ukraine entered its fourth week on Thursday with civilian areas battered from the air, Moscow's military offensive stalled on the ground and little sign of an imminent end to the conflict or the humanitarian crisis it has fueled.
Ukraine accused Russian forces of bombing a theater in besieged Mariupol that was sheltering hundreds of people and, according to satellite images from the U.S. government-linked technology firm Maxar, appeared to have the word 'CHILDREN' written outside the building in huge white letters.
The fate of those inside was not known, but Russia's bombardment of its democratic neighbor has already forced more than 3 million people to flee and stoked an intense global backlash. President Joe Biden labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal on Wednesday, while matching his new rhetorical step with a promise of fresh military support for Kyiv after its leader pleaded with the United States and its allies to do more to help his country defend itself against the Russian onslaught.
Washington has stopped short of fulfilling some of Ukraine's main requests, fearing an escalation into a broader European conflict, but in an interview with NBC News after his address to Congress, President Zelenskyy warned that World War III "may have already started."
One dead after missile debris hit Kyiv residential building, Ukraine says
One person was killed and three more injured after the debris of a broken Russian missile fell on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service has said.
Rescue services responded to an emergency report at a building in the capital's Darnytsky district early Thursday, it said in a statement on Facebook. The roof and the floor beneath were completely destroyed from the missile debris, it added.
“The evacuation of people from the 11th and higher floors of the building and emergency rescue work to dismantle structures and search for people is underway,” it said, adding that 30 people were evacuated from the building.
It was unclear what exactly caused the incident, but Kyiv's air defense systems have been downing Russian missiles throughout the war.
Russian advance in Ukraine stalled on all fronts, British defense ministry says
Russian forces are seemingly struggling to advance on every front as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth week.
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts," Britain's defense ministry said Thursday. “Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses,” it said in the intelligence update posted to Twitter.
"Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands," it added.
On Wednesday, the ministry said the Russian forces remained reluctant to perform off-road maneuvers and were stalled by the destruction of bridges.
Cathay Pacific routing flights around Russia's airspace
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said Thursday it was not routing flights through Russia's airspace, joining a growing number of Asian airlines avoiding the area after the invasion of Ukraine despite longer flight times.
"We regularly review our flight routings internally and also with information provided by external parties," Cathay said in a statement to Reuters. "We are currently not flying through Russian airspace."