Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden denounces Putin as he ends Europe trip

President Joe Biden has arrived back in the United States after three days of diplomacy in Europe that were capped by a fiery speech in which he framed Russia's war in Ukraine as the battle of a generation in the fight for democracy
As the president sought to rally the world's support behind the embattled nation, he stepped up his condemnation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said of Putin at the end of Saturday's speech in Poland, after earlier calling him a "butcher."
The White House quickly sought to explain that Biden was not discussing a regime change, and instead meant Putin "cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region." The Kremlin responded swiftly, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov telling Reuters that it was "not for Biden to decide" who leads Russia.
Hours earlier, several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in what officials said were two separate attacks 45 miles from the border with Poland, a NATO ally. The powerful explosions shook a city that has been a haven for millions of people fleeing the Russian assault.
Having struggled to make progress in the first month of the war, Moscow has indicated its troops may now scale back their ambitions and focus on securing control of eastern Ukraine. They appear to be "concentrating their effort" on an attempt to encircle Kyiv's forces in that region, the U.K.'s defense ministry said early Sunday.
Invasion could spell end to Russian culture in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
One of the casualties of the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine will be Russian culture itself within the nation's borders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address Saturday.
Though Russian is the nation's second language, spoken by the president and nearly one third of the country, Zelenskyy argued that when the dust settles, Ukrainians will reject all things Russian.
Zelenskyy noted that Russian has been a part of daily life in the cities that are now under siege.
"Russia itself is doing everything to ensure that de-russification takes place on the territory of our state," the president said, according to his office's English translation of his remarks. "You are doing it. In one generation. And forever."
Russian forces trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in country's east, U.K. says
Russian forces appear to be attempting to encircle Ukrainian forces in the east of the country near the Moscow-backed separatist regions, the U.K.'s defense ministry has said.
In its latest intelligence update, the ministry said Russia was concentrating its effort to surround the forces directly facing the two regions by advancing from Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south.
In northern Ukraine, the situation remained "largely static" with Russian attempts to reorganize their forces stymied by Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said.
In an earlier briefing released overnight, the ministry said Russia continued to strike targets across Ukraine from the air, including many in densely populated areas, but that it was facing major challenges in the skies as well.
Russia has been relying on munitions launched from greater distances to avoid Ukrainian air space, it said, due to Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire.
Finland to suspend its rail link between Russia and the E.U.
Finland's national railway operator has said it will suspend services between Helsinki and St. Petersburg in Russia on Monday, closing the rail link between Russia and the European Union.
VR, the operator, said it had been told by the Finnish state it was no longer appropriate to run the service, known as the Allegro, in light of sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
Russian Railways said in a short statement they were aware of the Finnish decision due to sanctions.
Trains from Russia to Finland's capital Helsinki have been packed with Russians in recent weeks as some used it to leave the country urgently and mutual airspace closures cut off flight connections between Russia and the E.U.
The border between Finland and Russia remains open for crossings by private car.
Sean Penn says he will 'smelt' statuettes if Zelenskyy not invited to speak at Oscars
Sean Penn vowed to “smelt” his statuettes from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences if it does not ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak during the live telecast of Sunday evening’s ceremony.
In an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Penn said the Academy has an obligation to offer Zelenskyy a platform to speak about Russia's invasion.
Penn alleged that it was his "understanding that a decision has been made not to do it."
“If it comes back to it, I will smelt mine in public,” Penn said.
The Academy did not immediately respond for an NBC News request for comment.
On Monday, Amy Schumer, who is co-hosting the Oscars ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, stated that she had pitched the event’s organizers on finding “a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape” for the ceremony.
NBC News contributed to this report.