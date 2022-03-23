Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden heads to Europe as West plans new sanctions

President Joe Biden heads to Europe Wednesday to meet with allies as Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the end of its first month.

Western leaders are expected to unveil the latest round of sanctions to pressure Moscow to end the war. Biden could also announce plans for the U.S. to permanently maintain an increased number of troops in NATO countries near Ukraine, four people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

The talks come after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to rule out the possibility that Russia could use nuclear weapons in the conflict, telling CNN that his country would consider doing so if it were facing an "existential threat."

How the West would respond in the event of such an escalation is expected to be on the agenda when officials meet, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the NATO summit via video link.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said Russian forces had captured relief workers near the besieged port city of Mariupol after agreeing on a humanitarian corridor. More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations, while millions more have been internally displaced.

