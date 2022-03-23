Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden heads to Europe as West plans new sanctions

President Joe Biden heads to Europe Wednesday to meet with allies as Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the end of its first month.
Western leaders are expected to unveil the latest round of sanctions to pressure Moscow to end the war. Biden could also announce plans for the U.S. to permanently maintain an increased number of troops in NATO countries near Ukraine, four people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.
The talks come after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to rule out the possibility that Russia could use nuclear weapons in the conflict, telling CNN that his country would consider doing so if it were facing an "existential threat."
How the West would respond in the event of such an escalation is expected to be on the agenda when officials meet, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the NATO summit via video link.
In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said Russian forces had captured relief workers near the besieged port city of Mariupol after agreeing on a humanitarian corridor. More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations, while millions more have been internally displaced.
Putin plans to attend G-20 summit, envoy says
Putin intends to attend a G-20 summit in Indonesia later this year, Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia said Wednesday, dismissing suggestions by some G-20 members that Russia could be barred from the group of major economies.
Lyudmila Vorobieva, Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia, which holds the rotating G-20 chair, said Putin intended to travel to the Indonesian resort island of Bali for the summit in November. Asked about suggestions Russia could be excluded from the G-20, she said it was a forum to discuss economic issues and not a crisis like Ukraine.
“Of course expulsion of Russia from this kind of forum will not help these economic problems to be resolved,” she told a news conference. “On the contrary, without Russia it would be difficult to do so.”
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, asked if Biden would move to push Russia out of the G-20 when he meets allies in Brussels this week, told reporters at the White House on Tuesday: “We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community.”
However, the United States plans to consult allies before any other pronouncements, he said.
Biden heads to Brussels, bringing in more sanctions
President Joe Biden heads to Brussels early morning on Wednesday, meeting NATO and G7 leaders as the U.S. coordinates its next steps of countering Russia.
The four-day visit ending Saturday will focus on deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack on Ukraine, said the White House.
Biden is also expected to unveil fresh sanctions against Russia to pressure Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.
“He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday in a press briefing.
The President could also announce during his Europe visit plans to permanently maintain an increased number of its troops deployed in NATO countries near Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Russian forces seized Mariupol humanitarian convoy, Zelenskyy says
Russian forces captured humanitarian workers near Mariupol after agreeing on a safe route for aid into the besieged city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday night.
Zelenskyy said in a speech that emergency services employees and bus drivers were taken prisoner near the town of Manhush, 12 miles west of Mariupol.
It wasn’t clear what happened to them. NBC News couldn’t independently verify Zelenskyy’s account.
“For more than a week now we have been trying to organize stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents,” Zelenskyy said. “And almost all our attempts, unfortunately, are disrupted by the Russian occupiers. By shelling or deliberate terror.”
Zelenskyy made the comments a day after he refused to surrender the strategically important city, which has seen relentless attacks. He said just over 7,000 residents were rescued from the city Tuesday but that about 100,000 were still trapped "in inhumane conditions, under full blockade, without food, without water, without medicine, under constant gunfire, constant airstrikes."
Zelenskyy to address NATO summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the NATO summit Thursday via video link, spokesperson Serhii Nikiforov said.
U.S. President Joe Biden will attend the summit in Brussels during a trip to Europe, which comes as member countries and other Western nations have rallied in opposition to Russia's attack and invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has given other addresses via video since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, including one to the U.S. Congress last week in which he appealed for more military aid.
Zelenskyy has called on NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which members of the treaty organization have said they do not want to do because it could bring their military forces in direct confrontation with Russian forces and cause an escalation of the war.